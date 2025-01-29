On Sunday night, sportsbooks posted their first lines for Super Bowl LIX, with the Kansas City Chiefs opening as 1- or 1.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be the most-bet event this year, with Legal Sports Report estimating that over $1.5 billion will be wagered on the game across the 38 states with legal sports betting in the U.S.

“We opened -1, went to -2 on Sunday and we’ve been at -1.5 since early Monday,” Chuck Esposito, Station Casinos sportsbook director, texted me on Wednesday. “Overall, good two-way action on the game. Public loves the over in this rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, however the sharp money is on the Under, including a $50,000 bet on Under 50. Only a fraction of the money has been wagered so far, the bulk (over 80%) will start next Friday.”

Stations was one of the books to touch Chiefs -2, but the line has settled for now mostly at Chiefs -1.5 across the board. The public is backing the Eagles slightly at several sportsbooks, but there’s a long ways to go before kickoff.

“Eagles bettors are taking them on the moneyline and Chiefs backers are on the spread,” Christian Cippolini, a BetMGM trader, told me this week. “As of right now, we’re getting a few more bets on Philadelphia. We have more liability on the Super Bowl on Philadelphia, but the Eagles are a great futures outcome for us, so we’re still rooting for them as of now. We’ll see if enough Philadelphia bets come in to need us to switch by next Sunday.”

At DraftKings Sportsbook, 60% of wagers and 56% of the handle are on Chiefs -1.5, with 54% of wagers and 52% of the money on the Eagles ML +110.

We saw multiple bets of $1 million or above for last year’s Super Bowl, and I expect several to be made for this year’s game. I’ll be covering them all in this Substack, along with interviews with oddsmakers and bettors over the next two weeks.

Below, I’ve aggregated 15 bets that respected handicappers have made on the Super Bowl, along with public betting information and betting splits from DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics and ESPN BET.

DraftKings public betting info

ESPN BET

55.6% of bets and 61.1% of handle are on Eagles (+1.5, opened +1.5)

42.5% of bets and 66.4% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-125)

90.8% of bets and 84.7% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 49.5)

Fanatics

56% of the bets are on the Eagles (+105) and 56% of the ML handle is on Chiefs (-125)

53% of bets and 79% of the $$ are on the Eagles (+1.5)

84% of the bets and $$ are on the Over 49.5

BetMGM

Five most bet player props (by total wagers)

Dallas Goedert over 48.5 receiving yards (-115) Xavier Worth over 4.5 rushing yards (-140) Saquon Barkley over 113.5 rushing yards (-115) Saquon Barkley over 23.5 longest rush (-140) Patrick Mahomes over 5.5 rushing attempts (-150)

Best early Super Bowl LIX bets from handicappers

Spread/total