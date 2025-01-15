Many people think the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the best weekend of football all season, and with this upcoming slate it’s hard to argue.

The Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5 vs. Houston Texans) are looking for a three-peat, but have to get by C.J. Stroud and a solid Texans defense first.

The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home favorites against the Washington Commanders, which is by far the biggest playoff favorite the Lions have been in their franchise history.

The Philadelphia Eagles (-6) look to slow down a Los Angeles Rams team that crushed my beloved Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

And in likely the best game of the weekend, the Buffalo Bills (+1.5 vs. Baltimore Ravens) could be underdogs for the first time at home since they joined the NFL in 1970.

“Ravens-Bills is the most heavily bet game of the weekend by far,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, told me today. “A little more money on the Bills right now, but not much. Pretty evenly bet game thus far.”

Below, I’ve aggregated 25 bets that respected handicappers have already placed on the weekend’s NFL playoff games for you, along with public betting information and betting splits from DraftKings and BetRivers.

Good luck with your wagers!

DraftKings public betting info

DK betting splits are available here

BetRivers

Texans at Chiefs (-8.5, 41.5)

Moneyline: 96% money & 86% tickets on Chiefs

Spread: 83% money & 66% tickets on Chiefs

Over/Under: 71% money & 60% tickets on Over

Commanders at Lions (-9.5, 55.5)

Moneyline: 87% money & 81% tickets on Lions

Spread: 80% money & 62% tickets on Lions

Over/Under: 64% money & 57% tickets on Over

Rams at Eagles (-6, 44)

Moneyline: 79% money & 71% tickets on Eagles

Spread: 57% money & 53% tickets on Eagles

Over/Under: 67% money & 56% tickets on Over

Ravens (-1, 51.5) at Bills

Moneyline: 68% money & 55% tickets on Ravens

Spread: 72% money & 55% tickets on Ravens

Over/Under: 83% money & 64% tickets on Over

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of Divisional Round money:

1. Chiefs ML -- 17.1%

2. Chiefs -8.5 -- 16.4%

3. Lions ML -- 11.8%

4. Lions -9.5 -- 9.1%

5. Ravens -1 -- 6.8%

Most popular plays by largest % of Divisional Round tickets:

1. Chiefs ML -- 11.6%

2. Chiefs -8.5 -- 8.9%

3. Lions ML -- 8.8%

4. Lions -9.5 -- 7.2%

5. Ravens -1 -- 6.2%

Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread money:

1. Chiefs -8.5 -- 83.2%

2. Lions -9.5 -- 80.2%

3. Ravens -1 -- 71.5%

4. Eagles -6 -- 56.9%

Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Chiefs -8.5 -- 65.6%

2. Lions -9.5 -- 62.2%

3. Ravens -1 -- 55.3%

4. Eagles -6 -- 52.7%

Best bets for every NFL playoff game

Saturday

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 41.5)

Best bets

Chiefs -8 — Jason Logan, Covers

Chiefs -7.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN