The quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff begin tonight with No. 6 Penn State (-11, 54.5) taking on No. 11 Boise State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. We’ll follow that up with not one, not two, but three New Year’s Day games, including a tremendous matchup between No. 1 Oregon and No. 8 Ohio State (-2, 55.5). Not sure about you, but I plan to firmly plant myself on the couch all day and watch football.

When I spoke to oddsmakers before the CFP began, several had the Buckeyes as their top power-rated team despite the disappointing loss to Michigan, so it’s not a complete surprise that Ohio State opened as a 1- or 1.5-point favorite against Oregon. However, it may be surprising that sharp money pushed it out to Ohio State -2.5 instead of flipping favorites. Remember that these teams met back on Oct. 7 in Eugene and Oregon prevailed 32-31 as a 3.5-point home underdog.

The most surprising action among the four games has been respected bettors backing Arizona State.

“Texas opened -13.5, but Arizona State has been the most-bet team on the spread of any playoff team,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey, told me this week. “Most of the Arizona State money came in at higher numbers — we hit 14 for a bit — but now we’re down to 12.5. It’s a little surprising that we’ve seen as much support for the Sun Devils as we have.”

Several other oddsmakers I spoke with over the past few days also reported similar sharp action on Arizona State at +14, +13.5 and +13 to push the number down to its current line of Texas -12.5.

You can read more about the action on all four games in an article I wrote for The Athletic.

Below is an action report on every game from Joe Brennan, CEO of Prime Sports, on where the action has been at his book, along with public betting info from BetMGM and DraftKings and best bets from handicappers on all four games.

Happy New Year!

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Notre Dame-Georgia Penn State-Boise State Texas-Arizona State Ohio State-Oregon

Most bet teams (tickets)

Georgia -1.5 Penn State -11 Oregon +2.5 Arizona State +12.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Texas -12.5 Georgia -1.5 Penn State -11 Ohio State -2.5

Most bet (tickets) Penn State-Boise State player props

Ashton Jeanty under 131.5 rushing yards (-115) Ashton Jeanty to score anytime touchdown (-250) Ashton Jeanty to score 1st touchdown (+375) Matt Lauter under 28.5 receiving yards (-115) Ashton Jeanty over 15.5 receiving yards (-115)

DraftKings

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Best Bets

No. 6 Penn State (-11, 54.5) at No. 3 Boise State

Tuesday, Dec 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Brennan: “This game is our biggest exposure by far as the initial line of Penn State -8.5 was pounded upon and sent skyward to -11. Sharp and public money showed up in force behind Penn State, and currently 65% of the handle backs the Nittany Lions. For as much interest as there was in the side, players were just as ambivalent about the total. The total opened 53.5 and currently remains unchanged.”

Penn State -11 — Chris Fallica, FOX Sports