We get a lot of media emails in the sports betting world, but one market update from BetMGM stood out above the rest today. BetMGM provided an update on the market to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft (June 26-27), and while there certainly isn’t the caliber of last year’s draft with a top prize like Victor Wembanyama, there are plenty of good players available.

What stood out was that LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, had the most bets overall to go No. 1 in the draft, even with his odds at 200-1. And for comparison, Purdue big man Zach Edey also has odds of 200-1 and I doubt you can find one person who believes he’ll be going first in next month’s draft.

James (22.5% of bets) had slightly more wagers than the favorite to go No. 1 Alexandre Sarr (-300), who also had 22.5% of bets so far.

Yes, it’s very early in the proce…