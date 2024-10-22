Much of the U.S. betting world shifts its focus to the NBA tonight, with no postseason baseball or WNBA and a couple days until the next NFL game. Yes, there are a couple college football games today, but if you can name a player on any of the four teams playing I’ll be impressed (I certainly can’t).

Karl-Anthony Towns makes his debut with the New York Knicks, as they open at the Boston Celtics as 5.5-point underdogs. The Celtics will look to take the first step in a long journey towards repeating as champs. The second game features my Minnesota Timberwolves (-1) traveling to L.A. to face a Lakers team in J.J. Reddick’s coaching debut. We’ll also likely get the iconic moment tonight of Bronny James and his dad, LeBron, playing on the court together at the same time. LeBron is 0-6 SU/ATS in the opening game of the season with the Lakers.

Below, we go through where the public action is at DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM, along with a few best bets from respected handicappers on tonight’s action.

I’ll add to this file throughout the day as more picks and info become available.

Have a great Tuesday!

SPONSOR’S MESSAGE:

Special promo for NEW customers at UnderdogFantasy:

Sign up with promo code FAWKES to claim this FREE Pick + First Time Deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash!

They have a ton of great offers for NBA season, so be sure to check them out.

Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3W9ISem

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Knicks-Celtics player props

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 21.5 Points (-110) Miles McBride Over 8.5 Points (-125) Jayson Tatum Under 26.5 Points (-105) Josh Hart Under 9.5 Points (-135) Josh Hart Over 4.5 Assists (-105)

Most bet (tickets) Timberwolves-Lakers player props

Anthony Davis Under 24.5 Points (-110) Donte DiVincenzo Over 2.5 Assists (-160) Anthony Davis Over 0.5 Three-pointers made (-150) Julius Randle Under 7.5 Rebounds (-140) Donte DiVincenzo Over 12.5 Points (-105)

DraftKings

Best bets