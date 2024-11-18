It was a good NFL Sunday for sportsbooks in Week 11, as favorites went 7-5 against the spread and the most-bet underdog — the Kansas City Chiefs — fell 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills. Even bigger for sportsbooks was that the Chiefs lost by nine points, which meant most people teasing Kansas City lost.

“Overall a good weekend,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, said. “Really nice results for us with Seattle winning outright and the Jets losing, but the big one was the Steelers. Chargers covering for us was definitely a good result.”

There were certainly some big winners on the day as well, as here were two big bets that cashed at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday:

$240,000 on Lions ML -800

$110,000 on Broncos -2

“We had a good day,” John Murray, executive director at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook texted on Sunday night. “Seattle winning was really good for us. Bills was, too. Finally, a big afternoon! If the Bears had won outright, we really would’ve had a huge day.”

Tonight, the Houston Texans (-7) host the downtrodden Dallas Cowboys with Cooper Rush as their starting QB. Both teams haven’t been great against the number, as the Texans are 4-5-1 ATS and the Cowboys are one of the NFL’s worst at 2-7 ATS.

Here are a few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

Unders are 8-2 in Texans games this season, the highest under percentage in the NFL

The Texans are the best team ATS in the first half this season at 9-1 ATS

The Cowboys are 0-4 ATS in their past four games, their longest ATS losing streak since 2020 (eight in a row), and are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games

This is the sixth straight game in which the Cowboys are underdogs, their longest streak since 2015 (seven straight). This would be the first time since 1989 the Cowboys are at least 7-point underdogs in two straight home games

“We took some bigger plays on the Cowboys +7.5 earlier in the week,” Gable told me today. “We've been sitting at 7 since. The public is all over Houston in this one.”

Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from five different sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.

Have a great Monday!

Public betting info

DraftKings

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Texans-Cowboys player props

Cooper Rush under 178.5 passing yards (-115) Joe Mixon over 86.5 rushing yards (-110) Nico Collins over 72.5 receiving yards (-130) Cooper Rush under 33.5 passing attempts (-135) CeeDee Lamb over 59.5 receiving yards (-120)

Most bet (tickets) Texans-Cowboys players to score anytime TD

Joe Mixon -175 CeeDee Lamb +200 HOU Defense/Special Teams +500 Nico Collins -150 Tank Dell +188

Most bet (tickets) Texans-Cowboys players to score 1st TD

Joe Mixon +300 Nico Collins +550 CeeDee Lamb +1100 Tank Dell +900 Rico Dowdle +750

BetRivers

Texans (-7, -375 ML) at Cowboys (+280 ML). O/U 41.5

Moneyline: 92% money & 90% tickets on Texans

Spread: 84% money & 82% tickets on Texans

Over/Under: 52% money & 72% tickets on Over



Player props by largest % of total game money:

1. Joe Mixon anytime TD (-245) -- 1.9%

2. Jake Ferguson u4.5 receptions (-180) -- 1.1%

3. Joe Mixon o64.5 rush YDs (-435) -- 0.9%



Player props by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Joe Mixon anytime TD (-245) -- 6.7%

2. Nico Collins anytime TD (+108) -- 2.4%

3. CeeDee Lamb anytime TD (+180) -- 1.2%

ESPN BET

80.7% of bets and 73.3% of $$ are on Texans (-7, opened -7)

58.5% of bets and 80% of $$ are on Texans ML (-360)

41.4% of bets and 63.1% of $$ are on UNDER (41.5, opened 42.5)

Circa Sports

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Texans -7 — Sharp Hunter app

Texans 1H -4 — Stuckey, Action