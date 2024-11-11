The theme of Week 10 in the NFL was underdogs, as they went 9-3 against the spread on Sunday. Counting the Cincinnati Bengals’ cover on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, underdogs in Week 10 have now gone 10-3 ATS (5-8 SU) entering tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

The Detroit Lions (-4.5) winning 26-23 at the Houston Texans but not covering on Sunday night was a massive result for sportsbooks, as the Lions were the most-bet team in terms of both tickets and dollars at just about every sportsbook. However, books still took a hit with all of the Lions ML parlays cashing.

“Overall, a pretty good day!” Station Casinos sportsbook director Chuck Esposito texted me on Sunday night. “We’re big Texans fans tonight. Texans ML win is best case, worst-case scenario is Lions and over.”

There were certainly some big winners on the day as well, as here were several big bets that cashed at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday:

$220,000 on Bills -4

$210,000 on Cardinals +2

$110,000 on Bills-Colts Over 46.5

“We’re up going into tonight,” Jay Kornegay, executive vice president at The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook texted on Sunday night. “A Texans win would be a good day, but a Lions win, cover and over will wipe it all out.”

Tonight, the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) are home favorites against the Miami Dolphins. The Rams (3-5 ATS) have won three straight games, while the Dolphins (2-6 ATS) have lost three straight (and six of seven).

Here are two notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

The Dolphins are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games as underdogs (0-8 SU)

The Rams are 1-8 ATS off extra rest since 2022, while Miami is 0-3 ATS in that spot this season

“Rams are -2.5 and total is down to 48.5,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata told me today. “More money on the Rams right now, but we have some teaser liability tied to Miami.”

Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings and BetMGM sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.

I’ve also started doing some writing for The Athletic. Here is my first article on Juan Soto and his potential landing destinations. Be sure to check it out!

Have a great Monday!

Public betting info

DraftKings

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Rams-Dolphins player props

Tyreek Hill over 70.5 receiving yards (-140) Colby Parkinson under 22.5 receiving yards (-125) Kyren Williams under 16.5 receiving yards (-130) Kyren Williams under 2.5 receptions (-120) Raheem Mostert over 8.5 rushing attempts (-120)

Most bet (tickets) Rams-Dolphins players to score anytime TD

Tyreek Hill +130 Cooper Kupp +140 Davis Allen +2200 De’Von Achane -125 Kyren Williams -250

Most bet (tickets) Rams-Dolphins players to score 1st TD

Cooper Kupp +900 Kyren Williams +360 De’Von Achane +600 Tyreek Hill +1000 Puka Nacua +900

Best bets for Monday Night Football