Best Monday Night Football bets: Bucs-Chiefs
Recapping Sunday's Week 9 NFL games and best bets for Bucs-Chiefs
The theme of Week 9 in the NFL was favorites, as they went 12-1 on Sunday, including 9-4 against the spread. Counting the New York Jets’ win and cover on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, favorites in Week 9 have now gone 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS entering tonight’s game.
But that doesn’t mean it was a disaster for all sportsbooks.
“Fantastic,” Thomas Gable texted me on Monday morning regarding how Sunday’s NFL games had gone for his shop. “Eagles not covering and Panthers winning outright [were huge] and we won on a lot of the totals we had decisions on.”
On the other end of the spectrum, John Murray, executive director at the Westgate SuperBook was more succinct in his text: “Too many favorites. Good week for the bettors.”
Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs (-9) are big home favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are an impressive 5-2 ATS this season, while the Bucs are 8-2 ATS as road underdogs since the start of last season.
“A lot of teasers still in play on the Chiefs,” Gable told me this morning. “Not terrible advance handle. We are getting some Tampa money at +9.”
Below, I’ve compiled 10 best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from DraftKings, BetRivers and BetMGM sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file as we approach kickoff with more info.
Public betting info
DraftKings
BetMGM
Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Buccaneers player props
Cade Otton over 52.5 receiving yards (-110)
Kareem Hunt over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)
Cade Otton over 4.5 receptions (-175)
Kareem Hunt over 16.5 rushing attempts (-130)
Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-120)
Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Buccaneers players to score anytime TD
Travis Kelce +115
DeAndre Hopkins +155
Kareem Hunt -185
Cade Otton +230
Xavier Worthy +185
Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Buccaneers players to score 1st TD
Kareem Hunt +450
Travis Kelce +650
DeAndre Hopkins +900
Xavier Worthy +1000
Cade Otton +1300
BetRivers
Buccaneers (+350 ML) at Chiefs (-9, -455 ML). O/U 45.5
Moneyline: 82% money & 89% tickets on Chiefs
Spread: 62% money & 52% tickets on Chiefs
Over/Under: 80% money & 78% tickets on Over
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:
1. Kareem Hunt anytime TD (-180) -- 2.0%
2. Kareem Hunt o79.5 rush & rec. yds (+118) -- 1.7%
3. Cade Otton o49.5 rec. yds (-143) -- 1.3%
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:
1. Kareem Hunt anytime TD (-180) -- 4.1%
2. Travis Kelce anytime TD (+102) -- 2.5%
3. DeAndre Hopkins anytime TD (+160) -- 1.6%