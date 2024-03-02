It’s the last full Saturday of college basketball games in the 2023-24 regular season, which means that there are plenty of betting opportunities out there. The day also includes five ranked-on-ranked matchups throughout the day, including No. 7 Kansas at No. 15 Baylor (-5.5), No. 5 Marquette at No. 12 Creighton (-5.5) and No. 4 Tennessee at No. 14 Alabama (-3.5).

And perhaps most importantly, the public betting darling of the college basketball season — the Minnesota Golden Gophers — is back as a 6.5-point home favorite against Penn State, looing to improve to an unfathomable 25-4 against the spread this season. Minnesota is 17-1 ATS at home.

I texted one oddsmaker on Saturday morning and he replied with these five sides/totals that had received sharp action:

Fordham +8.5

Marquette +6.5

UCLA +6

TCU/BYU U 157

Baylor -5.5

Here are public plays for Saturday’s games at DraftKings and BetMGM, and over 25 best bets from some terrific college basketball handicappers.

Note: I’ll continue to add picks throughout the day.

Five most-bet public games at DraftKings Sportsbook (by total wagers):

South Carolina -2 Kansas +4 Marquette +6.5 Illinois +3 Houston -6

Lopsided public plays:

90% of bets, 74% of $$ on No. 1 Houston -6

89% of bets, 72% of $$ on No. 9 UNC -10.5

88% of bets, 88% of $$ on Syracuse -4.5

87% of bets, 79% of $$ on Chattanooga -3.5

86% of bets, 84% of $$ on LSU -3.5

85% of bets, 78% of $$ on No. 8 Iowa State -4

85% of bets, 78% of $$ on Tarleton State -3

84% of bets, 82% of $$ on Rhode Island -2

83% of bets, 93% of $$ on American -7.5

81% of bets, 85% of $$ on Oakland -16.5

81% of bets, 54% of $$ on Purdue -10.5

78% of bets, 87% of $$ on No. 10 Duke -9