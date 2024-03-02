Best bets, public plays for Saturday's huge college basketball slate
It’s the last full Saturday of college basketball games in the 2023-24 regular season, which means that there are plenty of betting opportunities out there. The day also includes five ranked-on-ranked matchups throughout the day, including No. 7 Kansas at No. 15 Baylor (-5.5), No. 5 Marquette at No. 12 Creighton (-5.5) and No. 4 Tennessee at No. 14 Alabama (-3.5).
And perhaps most importantly, the public betting darling of the college basketball season — the Minnesota Golden Gophers — is back as a 6.5-point home favorite against Penn State, looing to improve to an unfathomable 25-4 against the spread this season. Minnesota is 17-1 ATS at home.
I texted one oddsmaker on Saturday morning and he replied with these five sides/totals that had received sharp action:
Fordham +8.5
Marquette +6.5
UCLA +6
TCU/BYU U 157
Baylor -5.5
Here are public plays for Saturday’s games at DraftKings and BetMGM, and over 25 best bets from some terrific college basketball handicappers.
Note: I’ll continue to add picks throughout the day.
Five most-bet public games at DraftKings Sportsbook (by total wagers):
South Carolina -2
Kansas +4
Marquette +6.5
Illinois +3
Houston -6
Lopsided public plays:
90% of bets, 74% of $$ on No. 1 Houston -6
89% of bets, 72% of $$ on No. 9 UNC -10.5
88% of bets, 88% of $$ on Syracuse -4.5
87% of bets, 79% of $$ on Chattanooga -3.5
86% of bets, 84% of $$ on LSU -3.5
85% of bets, 78% of $$ on No. 8 Iowa State -4
85% of bets, 78% of $$ on Tarleton State -3
84% of bets, 82% of $$ on Rhode Island -2
83% of bets, 93% of $$ on American -7.5
81% of bets, 85% of $$ on Oakland -16.5
81% of bets, 54% of $$ on Purdue -10.5
78% of bets, 87% of $$ on No. 10 Duke -9