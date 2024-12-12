It’s been an extremely entertaining stretch of Thursday Night Football games and tonight’s game should continue that trend, in a must-win game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers (-2.5, 49).

This line moved to 49ers -2.5 on Thursday morning, but be sure to line shop at sportsbooks as there as still some 3s out there if you like the Rams. The public is slightly backing the Rams at around a 60% clip in terms of wagers, but the money is close to 50-50 at several sportsbooks.

The biggest wager I’ve heard so far was a $110,000 wager on Rams +3 from a bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in Michigan.

“So far, most of the action is on the Rams, but before that big bet it was on the 49ers,” Joey Feazel, lead NFL trader at Caesars told me. “Given the Rams’ performance against the Bills last week, I would expect more Rams money. McVay vs. Shanahan might play into betting the 49ers, and 49ers did look better last week. I expect this to be two-way action. No surprise, more money to the over at this point.”

A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:

San Francisco 49ers are 1-7 ATS against teams with winning records this season

The Rams are 13-4-1 ATS on short rest under head coach Sean McVay

Four straight Rams-49ers games have gone over the total

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 15 best bets for the game from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

Sportsbook information for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Rams-49ers player props

George Kittle over 55.5 receiving yards George Kittle over 21.5 longest reception Brock Purdy over 249.5 passing yards Cooper Kupp under 64.5 receiving yards Jauan Jennings over 68.5 receiving yards

DraftKings

BetRivers

Rams (+125 ML) vs. 49ers (-2.5, -152 ML), O/U 48.5

Moneyline: 54% money, 64% tickets on Rams

Spread: 59% money, 69% tickets on Rams

Over/Under: 75% money, 79% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props by largest % of total game handle:

1. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-159) -- 3.6%

2. Puka Nacua anytime TD (+105) -- 1.8%

3. Cooper Kupp anytime TD (+117) -- 1.4

Most popular player props by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Kyren Williams anytime TD (-159) -- 4.9%

2. Puka Nacua anytime TD (+105) -- 3.4%

3. George Kittle anytime TD (+148) -- 3.0%

ESPN BET

73% of bets and 74.2% of handle are on Rams (+3, opened +2.5)

72.8% of bets and 55% of handle are on Rams ML (+125)

31% of bets and 66.7% of handle are on UNDER (49.5)

15 best bets for Thursday Night Football

Side/total

49ers -2.5 — Sharp Hunter app