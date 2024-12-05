Photo by Kvnga on Unsplash

It’s been an entertaining stretch of Thursday Night Football games and tonight’s game continues that trend with the Detroit Lions (-3.5, 51.5) hosting the Green Bay Packers in a massively important game for the NFC playoff picture and the No. 1 overall seed.

Be sure to line shop at sportsbooks for this one, as you may be able to get a -3 if you like the Lions and a +3.5 if you like the Packers. The public is backing the Lions at around a 60% clip in terms of wagers, but the money is much more split and varies by sportsbook.

A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:

Dan Campbell has the highest cover percentage of any coach with at least 10 games in NFL history (48-27 ATS).

Matt LaFleur is 22-9 ATS and 18-13 outright as an underdog. Both are the best marks by any coach with at least 15 games as a ‘dog in the Super Bowl era.

Green Bay is 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 15 best bets for the game from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

Sportsbook information for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Lions-Packers player props

Jayden Reed over 58.5 receiving yards (-120) David Montgomery over 15.5 receiving yards (-110) Josh Jacobs over 70.5 rushing yards (-135) Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140) Christian Watson over 48.5 receiving yards (-120)

Most bet (tickets) Lions-Packers players to score anytime touchdown

Amon-Ra St. Brown +100 David Montgomery -175 Sam LaPorta +175 Jahmyr Gibbs -160 Josh Jacobs -160

Most bet (tickets) Lions-Packers players to score 1st touchdown

David Montgomery +400 Jahmyr Gibbs +450 Sam LaPorta +1200 Amon-Ra St. Brown +750 Jayden Reed +1100

DraftKings

ESPN BET

62.7% of bets and 63.6% of handle are on Lions (-3.5, opened –3.5)

76.9% of bets and 61.8% of handle are on Lions ML (-190)

72.3% of bets and 78% of handle are on OVER (51.5)

Circa

BetRivers

Packers (+150 ML) at Lions (-3.5, -182 ML). O/U 51.5

Moneyline: 75% money & 78% tickets on Lions

Spread: 58% money & 61% tickets on Lions

Over/Under: 84% money & 77% tickets on Over



Most wagered-on player props by largest % of total game handle:

1. Josh Jacobs anytime TD (-159) -- 1.6%

2. Jahmyr Gibbs anytime TD (-157) -- 1.3%

3. Jahmyr Gibbs o64.5 rush yards (-127) -- 1.2%



Most popular player props by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Josh Jacobs anytime TD (-159) -- 3.1%

2. David Montgomery anytime TD (-180) -- 2.9%

3. Jahmyr Gibbs anytime TD (-157) -- 2.8%

15 best bets for Thursday Night Football

Side/total

Packers +3.5 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet

Packers +3.5 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Packers +3.5 — Sharp Hunter app