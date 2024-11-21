Photo by Kvnga on Unsplash

We’ve had two straight weeks of quality Thursday Night Football games, and tonight we have … well, it’s a Thursday night with an NFL game on, so we can’t complain too much. The 8-2 Pittsburgh Steelers are only 3.5-point road favorites at the 2-8 Cleveland Browns. The Steelers have consistently rewarded bettors this season, tied for the NFL’s best mark against the spread at 8-2. The Browns? It hasn’t mattered too much if it’s been Deshaun Watson or Jameis Winston at quarterback, as they’ve gone 3-7 ATS.

“Opened Steelers laying 4.5 on the road and the total at 40.5,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “Total is down four points from where we opened it, clearly it was too high. We’ve seen some respected money early on the Browns. They took respected money last week, it seems to be since Jameis Winston came in that you’ve seen some sharper play on them weekly. I think the public is going to be all over Pittsburgh in this one. It is a short turnaround for them and a big spot vs. Baltimore, so maybe a letdown spot, but I’m of the opinion that you can’t go against Mike Tomlin at this point.”

The betting public is indeed all over Pittsburgh in this one, as at least 80% of bets and 65% of the total dollars wagered at every sportsbook I checked in with are on the Steelers to cover.

A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:

Pittsburgh is 8-2 ATS this season, tied for the best mark in the NFL this season. The Steelers are 18-9 ATS over the past two seasons, second best behind the Lions

The Steelers have covered five straight games, tied for their longest single-season cover streak in the Mike Tomlin era.

The Steelers are 4-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Browns are 1-4 ATS at hom

The Browns have covered four straight games on short rest and are 7-2 ATS in that role under head coach Kevin Stefanski

The Steelers are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games as favorites

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 15 best bets for the game from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight!

Sportsbook information for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Browns player props

George Pickens over 58.5 receiving yards (-130) Russell Wilson over 182.5 passing yards (-150) Najee Harris over 17.5 rushing attempts (-115) Jameis Winston over 216.5 passing yards (-115) Najee Harris over 67.5 rushing yards (-110)

Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Browns players to score anytime touchdown

George Pickens +225 PIT Defense/Special Teams +700 Najee Harris +105 David Njoku +400 Nick Chubb +150 Join Ben Fawkes’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

Most bet (tickets) Steelers-Browns players to score 1st touchdown

Najee Harris +400 George Pickens +750 Nick Chubb +600 PIT Defense/Special Teams +3000 Pat Freiermuth +1500

DraftKings

ESPN BET

80.6% of bets and 64.3% of handle are on Steelers (-3.5, opened –4.5)

80.4% of bets and 93.1% of handle are on Steelers ML (-190)

47.8% of bets and 57% of handle are on UNDER (36.5, opened 40.5)

Circa

15 best bets for Thursday Night Football

Browns +3.5 — Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports Bet

Browns +3.5 — Sharp Hunter app