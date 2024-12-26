I hope everyone had a great Christmas and first night of Hanukkah yesterday. I know I enjoyed some good food and quality time with family, which is what the holidays are all about.

Somehow, we have the final Thursday Night Football game of the season tonight, as the Seattle Seahawks (-4, 42) travel to take on the Chicago Bears. The last time the Bears won a football game was over two months ago (Oct. 13 vs. Jacksonville in London), as they have lost nine straight games, including the Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders that seemingly doomed their season. Chicago has also failed to cover the spread in its last three games, losing each one outright by at least 17 points.

It’s no surprise, then, that the betting public loves the Seahawks as a road favorite tonight, as 90% of the bets and 93% of the money at BetMGM are on Seattle to cover. Over 80% of the bets at DraftKings and ESPN BET are also on the Seahawks.

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with best bets for the game from several handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

Good luck tonight and happy holidays!

Sportsbook information for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Seahawks-Bears player props

1. Zach Charbonnet over 66.5 rushing yards

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 68.5 receiving yards

3. DK Metcalf under 4.5 receptions

4. Zach Charbonnet under 3.5 receptions

5. Caleb Williams over 23.5 rushing yards

Most bet (tickets) Seahawks-Bears anytime TD

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +180

2. DK Metcalf +200

3. Keenan Allen +180

4. D’Andre Swift +150

5. Tyler Lockett +500

Most bet (tickets) Seahawks-Bears first TD

1. Smith-Njigba +900

2. Metcalf +1000

3. Zach Charbonnet +300

4. Kenneth Walker +300

5. Swift +750

DraftKings

ESPN BET

84% of bets and 78.7% of handle are on Seahawks (-4, opened -3.5)

89.6% of bets and 93.3% of handle are on Seahawks ML (-210)

69.7% of bets and 68.4% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 42.5)

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Side/total