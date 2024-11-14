Photo by Kvnga on Unsplash

Last week’s edition of Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and Bengals produced a terrific game, and the hope is that tonight’s contest can rival it. The 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles are up to 4-point home favorites against the surprise 7-3 Washington Commanders. The Commanders have consistently rewarded bettors this season, going 7-2-1 against the number.

“We opened Eagles -3 and no surprise here, we’re taking Eagles money,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “Currently sitting Eagles -3.5 with a total of 48.5 – the total has come down a point. We’re imbalanced because of the local money in Philly. I probably have the Eagles power rated slightly lower than the market does. I know they’re undefeated since their bye week, but I’m not completely sold on how good this team is. I think Washington is going to give them a good game and will be in the hunt for the NFC East. More than likely we will need the Commanders here.”

The betting action is fairly split on the side at several sportsbooks, with more money on the Eagles to cover at DraftKings, BetRivers and BetMGM.

“Sharp action on the under 49.5 in this game and two-way action on the spread,” Zachary Lucas, director of retail sports, Sportsbook at TwinSpires, told me, “Right now, we have 54% of tickets on Washington and 55% of the money on Philadelphia.”

Ed Salmons, vice president of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told me that they took a few limit bets on Commanders +4 this past Sunday when the line opened, but the betting had been “50-50” since they moved to 3.5.

A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:

The Commanders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season with four straight covers

The Eagles are 11-4 ATS when the spread is between +3 and -3 under head coach Nick Sirianni, including 9-1 ATS in their last 10

The Eagles are 2-7 ATS in the first quarter this season

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for Commanders-Eagles from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders player props

Jalen Hurts under 9.5 rushing attempts (+100) Terry McLaurin under 62.5 receiving yards (-115) A.J. Brown over 79.5 receiving yards (-120) Saquon Barkley over 94.5 rushing yards (-115) Kenneth Gainwell over 13.5 rushing yards (-125)

Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders players to score anytime TD

Jalen Hurts -110 A.J. Brown +115 Saquon Barkley -225 PHI Defense/Special Teams +500 Jayden Daniels +210

Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders players to score 1st TD

Saquon Barkley +380 Jalen Hurts +600 A.J. Brown +750 Brian Robinson Jr +900 Terry McLaurin +1000

BetRivers

Commanders (+155 ML) at Eagles (-3.5, -195 ML), O/U 49

Moneyline: 91% money, 66% tickets on Eagles

Spread: 57% money, 56% tickets on Eagles

Over/Under: 74% money, 81% tickets on Over

Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:

1. DeVonta Smith o52.5 Receiving Yds (-131) — 2.1%

2. Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-110) — 1.9%

3. Jayden Daniels o1.5 Passing TDs Thrown (+145) — 1.4%

4. Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-225) — 1.2%

5. A.J. Brown Anytime TD (-109) -- 1.1%



Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:

1. Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-225) — 3.7%

2. Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-125) — 3.4%

3. A.J. Brown Anytime TD (-109) — 2.1%

4. Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+155) — 1.9%

5. Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (-105) — 1.5%

DraftKings

FanDuel

Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Jalen Hurts (-110)

AJ Brown (+130)

Jahan Dotson (+900)

Popular Player Props

DeVonta Smith 52.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Saquon Barkley 92.5 Rushing Yards - 96% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over

Terry McLaurin 60.5 Receiving Yards - 77% of bets and 85% of handle on the Over

Thursday Night Football best bets