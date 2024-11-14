Best bets for Thursday Night Football: Commanders-Eagles
Info from bookmakers and best bets from sharp handicappers for tonight's game
Last week’s edition of Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and Bengals produced a terrific game, and the hope is that tonight’s contest can rival it. The 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles are up to 4-point home favorites against the surprise 7-3 Washington Commanders. The Commanders have consistently rewarded bettors this season, going 7-2-1 against the number.
“We opened Eagles -3 and no surprise here, we’re taking Eagles money,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “Currently sitting Eagles -3.5 with a total of 48.5 – the total has come down a point. We’re imbalanced because of the local money in Philly. I probably have the Eagles power rated slightly lower than the market does. I know they’re undefeated since their bye week, but I’m not completely sold on how good this team is. I think Washington is going to give them a good game and will be in the hunt for the NFC East. More than likely we will need the Commanders here.”
The betting action is fairly split on the side at several sportsbooks, with more money on the Eagles to cover at DraftKings, BetRivers and BetMGM.
“Sharp action on the under 49.5 in this game and two-way action on the spread,” Zachary Lucas, director of retail sports, Sportsbook at TwinSpires, told me, “Right now, we have 54% of tickets on Washington and 55% of the money on Philadelphia.”
Ed Salmons, vice president of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told me that they took a few limit bets on Commanders +4 this past Sunday when the line opened, but the betting had been “50-50” since they moved to 3.5.
A few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information on the game:
The Commanders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season with four straight covers
The Eagles are 11-4 ATS when the spread is between +3 and -3 under head coach Nick Sirianni, including 9-1 ATS in their last 10
The Eagles are 2-7 ATS in the first quarter this season
Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 10 best bets for Commanders-Eagles from respected handicappers. I’ll be adding to this file as we approach kickoff.
Good luck tonight!
BetMGM public betting info
Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders player props
Jalen Hurts under 9.5 rushing attempts (+100)
Terry McLaurin under 62.5 receiving yards (-115)
A.J. Brown over 79.5 receiving yards (-120)
Saquon Barkley over 94.5 rushing yards (-115)
Kenneth Gainwell over 13.5 rushing yards (-125)
Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders players to score anytime TD
Jalen Hurts -110
A.J. Brown +115
Saquon Barkley -225
PHI Defense/Special Teams +500
Jayden Daniels +210
Most bet (tickets) Eagles-Commanders players to score 1st TD
Saquon Barkley +380
Jalen Hurts +600
A.J. Brown +750
Brian Robinson Jr +900
Terry McLaurin +1000
BetRivers
Commanders (+155 ML) at Eagles (-3.5, -195 ML), O/U 49
Moneyline: 91% money, 66% tickets on Eagles
Spread: 57% money, 56% tickets on Eagles
Over/Under: 74% money, 81% tickets on Over
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game handle:
1. DeVonta Smith o52.5 Receiving Yds (-131) — 2.1%
2. Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-110) — 1.9%
3. Jayden Daniels o1.5 Passing TDs Thrown (+145) — 1.4%
4. Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-225) — 1.2%
5. A.J. Brown Anytime TD (-109) -- 1.1%
Player props, ranked by largest % of total game tickets:
1. Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-225) — 3.7%
2. Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-125) — 3.4%
3. A.J. Brown Anytime TD (-109) — 2.1%
4. Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+155) — 1.9%
5. Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (-105) — 1.5%
DraftKings
FanDuel
Most Popular Anytime Touchdown Scorers
Jalen Hurts (-110)
AJ Brown (+130)
Jahan Dotson (+900)
Popular Player Props
DeVonta Smith 52.5 Receiving Yards - 99% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over
Saquon Barkley 92.5 Rushing Yards - 96% of bets and 99% of handle on the Over
Terry McLaurin 60.5 Receiving Yards - 77% of bets and 85% of handle on the Over