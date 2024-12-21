It’s a football lover’s Saturday, with two NFL games and the other three College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups on tap.

The betting public is backing Tennessee +7 to cover against Ohio State, as it’s the most-bet side by total ticket count and BetMGM and 65% of the wagers at DraftKings are on the Volunteers.

A quick CFP betting report from Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City:

“Haven’t moved the SMU-Penn State line from 8.5. Surprisingly balanced here, but I have a feeling we will see some Penn State money late. Everyone is on Texas in the second game. Respected money early on, then grabbing the better numbers, but the public hasn’t let up even after the number has moved.”

In the NFL, the betting action is much more evenly split in Texans-Chiefs (-3.5) and Steelers-Ravens (-7). I would recommend seeing how Patrick Mahomes looks early on with that high ankle sprain before investing too heavily in the Texans-Chiefs matchup — there’s a pretty steep drop-off between him and Carson Wentz.

Below, I’ve aggregated best bets on the today’s College Football Playoff and NFL games from a variety of sources and have public betting information from BetMGM and DraftKings. I’ve also added a few sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers into the paid chat.

College Football Playoff

DraftKings

Betting splits:

58% of bets, 69% of $$ on Penn State -8

54% of 🎟️, 51% of 💵 on Clemson +13.5

66% of 🎟️, 65% of 💵 on Tennessee +7

BetMGM

Most bet teams (tickets)

Tennessee +7 Penn State -8.5 Clemson +13.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Penn State -8.5 Tennessee +7 Texas -13.5

NFL

BetMGM

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Texans player props

Joe Mixon over 60.5 rushing yards (-115) Isiah Pacheco under 1.5 receptions made (-120) Xavier Worthy over 3.5 receptions made (+105) Xavier Worthy over 1.5 rushing yards (-115) Noah Gray under 2.5 receptions made (-105)

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Texans players to score anytime touchdown

Travis Kelce +200 Isiah Pacheco +135 Nico Collins +140 DeAndre Hopkins +210 Joe Mixon -145

Most bet (tickets) Chiefs-Texans players to score 1st touchdown

Joe Mixon +400 Isiah Pacheco +650 Nico Collins +700 DeAndre Hopkins +1100 Travis Kelce +850

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Steelers player props

Najee Harris under 13.5 rushing attempts (-125) Lamar Jackson over 46.5 rushing yards (-115) Justice Hill over 2.5 receptions made (-160) Pat Freiermuth over 3.5 receptions made (+100) Najee Harris under 1.5 receptions made (+135)

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Steelers players to score anytime touchdown

Mark Andrews +210 Pat Freiermuth +300 Derrick Henry -200 Lamar Jackson +200 Najee Harris +135

Most bet (tickets) Ravens-Steelers players to score 1st touchdown

Derrick Henry +360 Lamar Jackson +1000 Mark Andrews +900 Najee Harris +800 Pat Freiermuth +1700

DraftKings

Best Bets For Today’s NFL/College Football Playoff Games

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State (-9, 53)

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Penn State -8.5 — Collin Wilson, Action