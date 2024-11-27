I wouldn’t say it’s the best slate of Thanksgiving Day NFL games we’ve ever had, but three standalone contests on Turkey Day is still a nice option for something to have on in the background (or the volume all the way up), depending on how that Thanksgiving dinner is going with the family.

“Bears-Lions is the game attracting the most action so far,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata, texted me. “The Miami-Green Bay game has great two-way action, it’s been toggling between 3 and 3.5. For the Giants-Cowboys, it’s been mostly Dallas money.”

The betting public is indeed all over the Lions (73% of bets, 82% of money at DraftKings) and Cowboys (82% of bets, 88% of money) to cover, while it’s closer to 50-50 on the Dolphins-Packers nightcap. The Bears-Lions line has been on the move; after opening at Lions -10.5 at some books, it’s down as low as -8.5 at Circa (with most books at -9.5). It looks like Drew Lock is in line to get the start for the New York Giants on Thursday in Dallas.

Below is some public betting information from several sportsbooks, along with 25 best bets for the games from respected handicappers. I’ll add to this file as more information comes in at BFawkes22.substack.com.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Sportsbook information for Thanksgiving games

DraftKings

BetRivers

Bears (+410 ML) at Lions (-10, -590 ML), O/U 48

Moneyline: 91% money, 90% tickets on Lions

Spread: 71% money, 69% tickets on Lions

Over/Under: 86% money & 83% tickets on Over



Giants (+165 ML) at Cowboys (-3.5, -200 ML), O/U 37

Moneyline: 95% money, 89% tickets on Cowboys

Spread: 83% money, 82% tickets on Cowboys

Over/Under: 65% money, 77% tickets on Over

Dolphins (+150 ML) at Packers (-3, -182 ML), O/U 47

Moneyline: 89% money, 70% tickets on Packers

Spread: 52% money, 65% tickets on Packers

Over/Under: 65% money, 77% tickets on Over

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of Thursday NFL handle:

Lions ML vs. CHI — 19.6% Lions -10 vs. CHI — 17.7% Cowboys -3.5 vs. NYG — 9.6% Cowboys ML vs. NYG — 8.7% Packers ML vs. MIA -- 7.5%

Most popular plays by largest % of Thursday NFL tickets:

Lions ML vs. CHI — 14.1% Lions -10 vs. CHI — 13.5% Cowboys -3.5 vs. NYG — 11.3% Cowboys ML vs. NYG — 10.3% Packers -3 vs. MIA — 8.2%

ESPN BET

Bears at Lions

82.8% of bets and 78% of handle are on Lions (-10, opened –10.5)

88% of bets and 82.8% of handle are on Lions ML (-350)

80.3% of bets and 62.7% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 48.5)

Giants at Cowboys

89.4% of bets and 84.7% of handle are on Cowboys (-3.5, opened –3.5)

89.2% of bets and 87.8% of handle are on Cowboys ML (-195)

23.5% of bets and 53.3% of handle are on UNDER (37.5, opened 38.5)

Dolphins at Packers

76.6% of bets and 73.1% of handle are on Packers (-3.5, opened –3.5)

75.6% of bets and 78.6% of handle are on Packers ML (-170)

79.2% of bets and 68.5% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Best bets for all three Thanksgiving NFL games

Lions -10 — Sharp Hunter app