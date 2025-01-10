The long NFL regular season is over, and we have a very compelling slate of six NFL playoff games over the next three days. There are plenty of storylines to follow, but a couple quick hitters:

The Vikings-Rams game on Monday night has been moved to Glendale, Arizona because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to start. WR A.J. Brown hasn’t practiced yet with a knee injury, but is expected to play on Sunday.

Packers QB Jordan Love, who has been dealing with an elbow issue, is also expected to start.

The betting public is all over the Los Angeles Chargers (-3 at the Houston Texans) and Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5 vs. Green Bay Packers) this weekend, as 80% of wagers and 87% of handle at DraftKings is on the Chargers to cover and 73% of wagers and 83% of money is on the Eagles to cover. The Chargers to cover the spread is the most-bet side of the weekend by total wagers and total dollars at BetMGM sportsbooks.

Here are two sharp plays on the weekend’s games that have come in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in Las Vegas, courtesy of Jeff Sherman, VP of risk at the Westgate:

➡️Steelers +10

➡️Commanders +3

I wrote more about NFL home-field advantage and how it’s declined over the years in an article for The Athletic, so be sure to give that a read as well.

Below, I’ve aggregated more than 50 best bets from respected handicappers on the weekend’s NFL playoff games for you, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM, BetRivers and ESPN BET and an action report on every game from Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City.

BetMGM public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Chargers-Texans Steelers-Ravens Packers-Eagles

Most bet teams (tickets)

Chargers -3 Eagles -5 Steelers +10

Most bet teams (handle)

Chargers -3 Eagles -5 Steelers +10

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Broncos-Bills 47.5 Commanders-Buccaneers 50.5 Vikings-Rams 48

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Steelers-Ravens 43.5 Chargers-Texans 42 Packers-Eagles 45.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Broncos +350 Steelers +380 Commanders +140

Most bet player props (tickets)

Josh Allen over 40.5 rushing yards -115 Josh Jacobs over 17.5 receiving yards -150 Jayden Daniels over 47.5 rushing yards -140 Marvin Mims over 38.5 receiving yards -130 Jalen McMillan over 50.5 receiving yards -130

Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)

Nico Collins +150 Derrick Henry -190 Marvin Mims +300 Saquon Barkley -165 Ladd McConkey +125

Most bet players to score 1st touchdown (tickets)

Derrick Henry +350 Saquon Barkley +400 Ladd McConkey +800 Josh Allen +600 Joe Mixon +450

ESPN BET

Saturday’s games

Chargers at Texans

74.8% of bets and 80% of handle are on Chargers (-3, opened –2.5)

73.7% of bets and 84.3% of handle are on Chargers ML (-155)

69.9% of bets and 56.9% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 44.5)

Steelers at Ravens

55.5% of bets and 57.7% of handle are on Ravens (-9.5, opened –8.5)

84.5% of bets and 88.9% of handle are on Ravens ML (-550)

40.1% of bets and 61.2% of handle are on UNDER (43.5, opened 46.5)

Sunday’s games

Broncos at Bills

62.8% of bets and 61.3% of handle are on Bills (-8.5, opened –8)

84.6% of bets and 88.1% of handle are on Bills ML (-500)

79.4% of bets and 90.1% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Packers at Eagles

70.4% of bets and 87.9% of handle are on Eagles (-5, opened –3.5)

84.7% of bets and 83.7% of handle are on Eagles ML (-250)

78.3% of bets and 72% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 46.5)

Commanders at Buccaneers

54% of bets and 57.4% of handle are on Commanders (+3, opened +2.5)

48.9% of bets and 55.9% of handle are on Commanders ML (+140)

76.7% of bets and 79.7% of handle are on OVER (50.5, opened 49.5)

Monday’s game

Vikings at Rams

56.4% of bets and 50.6% of handle are on Vikings (-3, opened –2.5*)

65.7% of bets and 50.2% of handle are on Vikings ML (-150)

71.5% of bets and 89.2% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

*line was Vikings -1 before venue change

BetRivers

Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread handle:

1. Eagles -5 vs GB: 88.3%

2. Chargers -3 at HOU: 74.8%

3. Buccaneers -3 vs. WAS: 71.0%

4. Bills -9 vs. DEN: 67.3%

5. Rams +2.5 vs. MIN: 58.2%

6. Ravens -9.5 vs. PIT: 58.1%

Strongest spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Eagles -5 vs. GB: 76.2%

2. Chargers -3 at HOU: 71.3%

3. Bills -9 vs. DEN: 57.3%

4. Ravens -9.5 vs. PIT: 55.2%

5. Vikings -2.5 at LAR: 54.7%

6. Commanders +3 at TB: 54.4%

Best bets for every NFL playoff game

Saturday

Chargers (-3, 42.5) at Texans

Gable: “We opened Chargers -2.5, now at - 3. We’ve been at 3 for a while, but there’s been balanced action at 3. No real decision on this one, good two-way action. Total has dropped 44.5 to 42.”

Best bets

Chargers -3 — Mike Randle, FTN Bets

Chargers -3 — Neil Parker, Covers

Chargers -2.5 — Anthony Dabundo, The Ringer