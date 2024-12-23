It was another generally good week for the betting public, as the most-bet side (Detroit Lions -6.5/-7) by both total dollars wagered and total wagers at multiple sportsbooks easily covered in a dominating 34-17 road win over the Chicago Bears. The Arizona Cardinals (-5.5) losing outright to the Carolina Panthers 36-30 and Philadelphia Eagles (-4) losing 36-33 to the Washington Commanders were two great results for books, helping to break up money-line parlays on favorites.

Favorites only went 7-5 ATS on Sunday, but also won and covered on Thursday Night Football (Chargers) and the two Saturday standalone games (Chiefs and Ravens).

Tonight, the Green Bay Packers (-14) are massive favorites against the New Orleans Saints, who turn to Spencer Rattler at QB and also will be missing running back Alvin Kamara. The betting public is wagering on a Packers blowout with 65%+ of bets and 70%+ of money on Green Bay to cover at multiple sportsbooks.

This line opened Packers -13 at DraftKings and moved as high as -14.5 at some books, but is currently a consensus -14 in the market. Green Bay hasn’t been a double-digit favorite since 2022, and this would be the biggest spread in Matt LaFleur’s tenure if the line closes -14 or higher, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Here are a few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

The Saints have been double-digit underdogs only once in the last 19 seasons (+11.5 at Buccaneers in 2021, won the game outright 9-0)

The Saints are 3-14 ATS in prime-time games over the last five seasons (worst record in the NFL)

Green Bay has covered four straight games

Below, I've compiled best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from a variety of sportsbooks.

Public betting info

DraftKings

BetMGM

Opened Packers -13.5, now -14

65% of bets, 71% of money on Packers

Total opened 42.5, still 42.5

75% of bets, 79% of money on Over

Most bet (tickets) Packers-Saints player props

1. Kendre Miller over 52.5 rushing yards

2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling over 30.5 receiving yards

3. Josh Jacobs over 88.5 rushing yards

4. Miller under 2.5 receptions made

5. Foster Moreau over 19.5 receiving yards

Most bet (tickets) Packers-Saints to score 1st TD

1. Josh Jacobs +275

2. Jayden Reed +800

3. Tucker Kraft +900

4. Romeo Doubs +850

5. Christian Watson +900

Most bet (tickets) Packers-Saints to score anytime TD

1. Josh Jacobs -275

2. GB D/ST +400

3. Kendre Miller +175

4. Jamaal Williams +600

5. Tucker Kraft -125

ESPN BET

Saints at Packers

68.8% of bets and 56.6% of handle are on Packers (-14.5, opened –14)

93% of bets and 90.4% of handle are on Packers ML (-1200)

61.8% of bets and 62.6% of handle are on OVER (43.5, opened 42.5)

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Saints +14 — Stuckey, Action