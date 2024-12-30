Before we get to the best bets for Monday Night Football, we have to note that favorites had another great week in the NFL: 14-1 straight up and 12-3 against the spread. The Buffalo Bills (-10.5) crushing the New York Jets 40-14 and the Washington Commanders (-3.5) winning and covering in overtime 30-24 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football were two games that really hurt the books. It’s been a very good season for the betting public after a rough start.

“We did OK, but too many favorites [covered],” Chris Andrews, sportsbook director at The South Point in Las Vegas, texted me late Sunday night. “The Colts game saved us. Vikings and Dolphins were good, but that’s about it.”

Indeed, the Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) losing outright 45-33 to the New York Giants was a terrific result for the books — and crushed many a player still remaining in their respective survivor pools.

At the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, executive director John Murray bemoaned a house player who had a big bet on the Green Bay Packers team total over 24.5 (Packers got to 25 points after two late fourth-quarter TDs and a two-point conversion), but otherwise said it was a decent day for the book.

Tonight, the Detroit Lions (-3.5) are road favorites at the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch from last season and a contest that looked a lot better on paper two months ago. The betting public is lining up in droves (90%+ of bets at four different sportsbooks I checked with) to bet on the Lions to cover, and sportsbooks will be rooting hard for the 49ers to put up a fight — and even potentially win outright to knock out the final legs of money-line parlays from over the weekend.

Here are a few notable trends from ESPN Stats & Information:

The Lions are 45-21 ATS in the Dan Campbell era, 5.5 games better than any other team in that span (since 2021), including 10-3 ATS as road favorites

This is the first time in Brock Purdy’s career that he will be a home underdog

Overs are 8-0 after 49ers losses this season

Below, I’ve compiled best bets on the game from respected bettors and public betting information from a variety of sportsbooks. As always, I’ll update this file on BFawkes22.substack.com as we approach kickoff with more info, including sharp plays from oddsmakers.

Public betting info

DraftKings

BetMGM

Opened Lions -3.5, still -3.5

92% of bets, 91% of money on Lions

Total opened 52, now 50.5

48% of bets, 57% of money on Under

Most bet (tickets) Lions-49ers player props

1. Isaac Guerendo under 64.5 rushing yards

2. Jameson Williams under 3.5 receptions

3. Brock Purdy over 3.5 rushing attempts

4. Brock Purdy over 254.5 passing yards

5. Jared Goff over 250.5 passing yards

ESPN BET

Lions at 49ers

82.4% of bets and 91.6% of handle are on Lions (-3.5, opened –3.5)

93.7% of bets and 93.7% of handle are on Lions ML (-195)

32.6% of bets and 50.1% of handle are on UNDER (50.5, opened 51.5)

Best bets for Monday Night Football