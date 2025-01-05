I’m a little sad this Sunday, as we’ve reached the end of the NFL regular season and the thought that we won’t have NFL best bets for a full Sunday of games again until September is tough. But fear not, today’s slate is … well, OK it’s pretty rough. Many of the games don’t mean much in terms of playoff seeding, but there is almost always a betting angle — and that is what this Substack attempts to help you find.

Despite Patrick Mahomes and several other starters resting, the Kansas City Chiefs (+11 at Broncos) are the most-bet side of the day at BetMGM in terms of total tickets, while Vikings +3 (at Lions) is the side with the most total dollars.

Here are four sharp plays on today’s games that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in Las Vegas, courtesy of Jeff Sherman, VP of risk at the Westgate:

➡️Bucs -13

➡️Bears +10

➡️Titans PK

➡️Lions -2.5

One word of caution that I raised on the Live Substack on Friday about Week 18: Be careful out there, for your bankroll’s sake. There has been a ton of line movement this week and much like the preseason, there is a lot of potential variance as well with how a game goes early impacting the second half. It’s a great day to live bet a lot of games, as opposed to have a ton of action in play before the game — unless you’ve very confident in your handicap for a game.

Below, I’ve aggregated 70 Week 18 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and ESPN BET. I’ll add more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers in the paid chat throughout the day.

This week, there are a lot of opinions on the Sunday night marquee game: The Detroit Lions (-3) hosting my Minnesota Vikings. I have collected 15 different bets on that game alone from handicappers below the pay wall, and I’m adding to the file as the day goes along.

Have a great Sunday and good luck with your wagers!

BetMGM Week 18 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Vikings-Lions Chiefs-Broncos Bills-Patriots

Most bet teams (tickets)

Chiefs +11 Lions -3 Bills -3.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Vikings +3 Bucs -14 Chargers -7

ESPN BET

Panthers at Falcons

54.9% of bets and 68.7% of handle are on Falcons (-7.5, opened –8)

92.3% of bets and 86.9% of handle are on Falcons ML (-360)

44.3% of bets and 69.7% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 47.5)

Bills at Patriots

76.1% of bets and 74.7% of handle are on Bills (-3.5, opened –2)

88.9% of bets and 81.1% of handle are on Bills ML (-185)

34.7% of bets and 59.4% of handle are on UNDER (36.5, opened 41.5)

Jaguars at Colts

41.9% of bets and 65.4% of handle are on Jaguars (+3.5, opened +4.5)

85% of bets and 81.4% of handle are on Colts ML (-175)

46.2% of bets and 70.5% of handle are on OVER (43.5, opened 44.5)

Bears at Packers

75.7% of bets and 87.6% of handle are on Packers (-9.5, opened –10)

91.7% of bets and 84.6% of handle are on Packers ML (-450)

61.8% of bets and 74.7% of handle are on OVER (41.5, opened 41.5)

Commanders at Cowboys

64.7% of bets and 60.9% of handle are on Commanders (-7, opened –3.5)

88.1% of bets and 86.7% of handle are on Commanders ML (-300)

44.9% of bets and 55.4% of handle are on UNDER (43.5, opened 45.5)

Saints at Buccaneers

80% of bets and 76.1% of handle are on Buccaneers (-14.5, opened –14)

96.5% of bets and 96.9% of handle are on Bucs ML (-1000)

54.7% of bets and 62.2% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 43.5)

Texans at Titans

84.1% of bets and 87.4% of handle are on Texans (+2, opened +2.5)

82.2% of bets and 69.7% of handle are on Texans ML (+105)

65.7% of bets and 68.6% of handle are on OVER (36.5, opened 36.5)

Giants at Eagles

77.1% of bets and 63.2% of handle are on Eagles (-2.5, opened –3.5)

87.6% of bets and 77.5% of handle are on Eagles ML (-140)

39.1% of bets and 65.7% of handle are on UNDER (37.5, opened 36.5)

Chiefs at Broncos

68.8% of bets and 67.7% of handle are on Chiefs (+11, opened +8)

52.8% of bets and 51.5% of handle are on Broncos ML (-650)

63.4% of bets and 77.8% of handle are on OVER (40.5, opened 39.5)

Seahawks at Rams

45.2% of bets and 59.5% of handle are on Seahawks (-7, opened +2.5)

38% of bets and 54.6% of handle are on Rams ML (+270)

31.2% of bets and 53.8% of handle are on UNDER (38.5, opened 43.5)

49ers at Cardinals

59.7% of bets and 51.6% of handle are on 49ers (+4.5, opened –1)

37.7% of bets and 58.2% of handle are on 49ers ML (+180)

75.8% of bets and 93.5% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 46.5)

Dolphins at Jets

59.6% of bets and 52.9% of handle are on Dolphins (-1, opened –2.5)

39.8% of bets and 52.7% of handle are on Jets ML (-115)

46.9% of bets and 68.9% of handle are on UNDER (38.5, opened 41.5)

Chargers at Raiders

82.5% of bets and 60.2% of handle are on Chargers (-6.5, opened –4.5)

96% of bets and 90.9% of handle are on Chargers ML (-280)

49.1% of bets and 61.8% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 41.5)

Vikings at Lions

53.2% of bets and 68.2% of handle are on Vikings (+3, opened +3)

69.8% of bets and 63.6% of handle are on Lions ML (-150)

67.4% of bets and 63% of handle are on OVER (56.5, opened 51.5)

DraftKings

Week 18 NFL best bets for every game

Early games

Bucs-Saints OVER 43.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life

Saints +14.5 — Stuckey, Action