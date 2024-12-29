It’s a smaller slate of NFL games today, as we had three yesterday — one dud (Chargers winning 40-7 in New England) and two exciting finishes (Broncos-Bengals and Cardinals-Rams).

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the betting public loves the Detroit Lions this week. Detroit -3.5 is the most-bet side at DraftKings and BetMGM, and 94% of the wagers at ESPN BET are on the Lions to cover on Monday Night Football at the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are three sharp plays on today’s games that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in Las Vegas, courtesy of Jeff Sherman, VP of risk at the Westgate:

➡️Raiders -1

➡️Bucs -9.5

➡️Browns +3.5

Below, I’ve aggregated 50 Week 17 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and ESPN BET. I’ll add more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers in the paid chat throughout the day.

This week, there are a lot of opinions on the day’s marquee game: My Minnesota Vikings (-1) hosting the Green Bay Packers. I have collected 12 different bets on that game alone from handicappers below the pay wall, and I’m adding to the file as the day goes along.

Have a great Sunday and good luck with your wagers!

BetMGM Week 17 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Lions-49ers Jets-Bills Cowboys-Eagles

Most bet teams (tickets)

Lions -3.5 Bills -10 Commanders -3.5

Most bet teams ($$)

Lions -3.5 Bills -10 Cowboys +7.5

Most bet player props (tickets)

1. Bucky Irving over 88.5 rushing yards

2. Jayden Reed over 50.5 receiving yards

3. Josh Downs over 5.5 receptions made

4. Calvin Ridley over 63.5 receiving yards

5. Mike Evans over 5.5 receptions made

ESPN BET

Cowboys @ Eagles

49.8% of bets and 51.5% of handle are on Cowboys (+7.5, opened +7.5)

89.2% of bets and 75% of handle are on Eagles ML (-360)

33.1% of bets and 62.2% of handle are on UNDER (37.5, opened 42.5)

Titans @ Jaguars

52.4% of bets and 61% of handle are on Jaguars (+1, opened –1)

50% of bets and 76% of handle are on Jaguars ML (-110)

65.4% of bets and 65.9% of handle are on UNDER (38.5, opened 39.5)

Colts @ Giants

80.5% of bets and 65.5% of handle are on Colts (-7.5, opened –8)

96.2% of bets and 82% of handle are on Colts ML (-400)

38.9% of bets and 60.5% of handle are on Colts ML (40.5, opened 40.5)

Panthers @ Buccaneers

59.5% of bets and 71.3% of handle are on Buccaneers (-9.5, opened –7.5)

95.8% of bets and 96% of handle are on Buccaneers ML (-500)

36.5% of bets and 83.4% of handle are on UNDER (48.5, opened 48.5)

Jets @ Bills

76.8% of bets and 62.5% of handle are on Bills (-10, opened –9.5)

97.3% of bets and 95.5% of handle are on Bills ML (-600)

61% of bets and 86.6% of handle are on UNDER (45.5, opened 47.5)

Raiders @ Saints

51.4% of bets and 62.8% of handle are on Saints (2.5, opened –2.5)

46.9% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on Raiders ML (-130)

59.1% of bets and 71.8% of handle are on OVER (37.5, opened 39.5)

Dolphins @ Browns

74.7% of bets and 56.1% of handle are on Dolphins (-3.5, opened –6)

91.8% of bets and 87.8% of handle are on Dolphins ML (-185)

60.6% of bets and 53.2% of handle are on OVER (33.5, opened 40.5)

Packers @ Vikings

55.2% of bets and 69.6% of handle are on Packers (+1, opened +1.5)

46.3% of bets and 55.7% of handle are on Packers ML (-105)

78.7% of bets and 70.3% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 48.5)

Falcons @ Commanders

75.4% of bets and 57% of handle are on Commanders (-3.5, opened –4.5)

90% of bets and 86.4% of handle are on Commanders ML (-175)

37.4% of bets and 60.5% of handle are on UNDER (46.5, opened 47.5)

Lions @ 49ers

93.7% of bets and 79.8% of handle are on Lions (-3.5, opened –3.5)

97.4% of bets and 96.6% of handle are on Lions ML (-195)

64.9% of bets and 58.3% of handle are on OVER (50.5, opened 51.5)

DraftKings

Week 17 NFL best bets for every game

Early games