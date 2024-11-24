It’s another big NFL Sunday with a Week 12 slate of games filled with road favorites (currently seven games have a road favorite). As it was earlier in the week, the No. 1 public side is the Detroit Lions. Lions -7.5 (at Colts) is the most-bet side by both total wagers and total dollars at BetMGM and 82% of the bets are on the Lions at DraftKings (but only 63% of the handle).

Here are a few sharp plays at Prime Sports, courtesy of Joe Brennan:

➡️Chargers +3 (vs. Ravens)

➡️Pats-Dolphins OVER 46

➡️Lions-Colts OVER 50

Below, I’ve aggregated over 80 Week 12 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, grouped by game and start time, along with public betting info from BetMGM, DraftKings and ESPN BET. I’m also releasing more sharp plays from oddsmakers in my paid Substack chat as they come in this morning.

Good luck today!

BetMGM Week 12 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

1. Lions-Colts

2. Vikings-Bears

3. Buccaneers-Giants

Most bet teams (tickets)

1. Lions -7.5

2. Bucs -6

3. Vikings -3.5

Most bet teams ($$)

1. Lions -7.5

2. Packers -5.5

3. Bucs -6

DraftKings

ESPN BET

Cowboys at Commanders

75.8% of bets and 77.2% of handle are on Commanders (-11, opened –9.5)

87.8% of bets and 80.7% of handle are on Commanders ML (-700)

55.4% of bets and 62.5% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 44.5)

Lions at Colts

85% of bets and 83.4% of handle are on Lions ML (-7, opened –8)

90.4% of bets and 95.9% of handle are on Lions ML (-380)

78.6% of bets and 87.3% of handle are on OVER (50.5, opened 50.5)

Titans at Texans

81.7% of bets and 68.9% of handle are on Texans (-7.5, opened –8.5)

96.5% of bets and 98.3% of handle are on Texans ML (-400)

69.7% of bets and 58.8% of handle are on OVER (40.5, opened 41.5)

Buccaneers at Giants

83.2% of bets and 78.5% of handle are on Buccaneers (-6, opened –4)

81.2% of bets and 88.1% of handle are on Buccaneers ML (-280)

37.9% of bets and 61.8% of handle are on UNDER (40.5, opened 42.5)

Vikings at Bears

66.2% of bets and 68.1% of handle are on Vikings (-3,5, opened –3.5)

75.2% of bets and 72.5% of handle are on Vikings ML (-185)

65.8% of bets and 61.6% of handle are on OVER (39.5, opened 40.5)

Chiefs at Panthers

84.6% of bets and 734% of handle are on Chiefs (-10.5, opened –11.5)

94.8% of bets and 96.9% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-650)

71.9% of bets and 74.5% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 41.5)

Patriots at Dolphins

60.2% of bets and 65.7% of handle are on Dolphins (-7.5)

76.9% of bets and 86.8% of handle are on Dolphins ML (-380)

45.9% of bets and 61.1% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 45.5)

Broncos at Raiders

82.7% of bets and 72.7% of handle are on Broncos (-5.5, opened –4.5)

85.5% of bets and 84.6% of handle are on Broncos ML (-250)

60.6% of bets and 57% of handle are on OVER (41.5, opened 40.5)

49ers at Packers

53.6% of bets and 60.1% of handle are on Packers (-5.5, opened –1.5)

70.2% of bets and 75.7% of handle are on Packers ML (-240)

61.5% of bets and 54.8% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 47.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks

64.1% of bets and 67.5% of handle are on Cardinals (+1, opened +1.5)

62.5% of bets and 61.7% of handle are on Cardinals ML (-110)

37.4% of bets and 50.8% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Eagles at Rams

69% of bets and 50.3% of handle are on Eagles (-3, opened –2.5)

82.9% of bets and 82.7% of handle are on Eagles ML (-150)

65.8% of bets and 67.9% of handle are on OVER (48.5, opened 47.5)

Ravens at Chargers

63% of bets and 54.5% of handle are on Ravens (-2.5, opened –2.5)

71.5% of bets and 82.3% of handle are on Ravens ML (-145)

55.5% of bets and 77.9% of handle are on OVER (50.5, opened 47.5)

Two free Week 12 NFL plays from Neil Parker at Covers

Terry McLaurin Over 57.5 receiving yards (-110 at bet365)

Sure, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys in McLaurin’s game log, but it's also a primary reason we’re landing a favorable total against the reeling Dallas Cowboys. He closed at 61.5 receiving yards against a far more daunting Philadelphia Eagles defense last week, after all. Dallas has been gashed through the air for the second-highest yards per target (10.4) and catch percentage (71.3%) to wide receivers while also allowing the fifth-highest EPA per dropback during its five-game losing skid, and McLaurin being targeted just two times during last week’s loss to the Eagles was inexcusable. The sixth-year wideout needs to be a focal point of the offense if Washington is going to continue its postseason pursuit, and McLaurin is also sporting the highest aDoT (15.0) and contested catch percentage (73.9%) of his career. An uptick in targets are coming McLaurin’s way in Week 12, and Dallas doesn’t have the defensive personnel to slow him down.

Seahawks ML (-104 at FanDuel)

While the Arizona Cardinals may be cruising along a four-game winning streak, opposing offenses have had no trouble cruising against the Arizona stop unit all season. Arizona has surrendered the second-highest third-down conversion percentage (48.0%), and even with the recent improvements during the heater, the Cards have still allowed the eighth-highest EPA per play and rank 27th in PFF defense grade. I’m also buying a healthy and revamped Seahawks D off its own statement road win over the San Francisco 49s last week.

Don’t forget, before injuries piled up, Seattle allowed the second-lowest EPA per play and lowest success rate in the league through the first three weeks. With Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald able to hit the reset button during the Week 10 bye, I’m anticipating Cards QB Kyler Murray and the offense to have too many hiccups to keep up with the weather forecast calling for rain and cool temperatures at Lumen Field on Sunday.

100 Week 12 NFL best bets from handicappers on every game

Early games

Commanders -9.5 — Matt Freedman, Fantasy Life

Commanders -10 — Adam Chernoff, Right Angle Sports

Commanders -10 — Las Vegas Cris, pro bettor

Commanders -10 — Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com

Cowboys +10.5 — Sharp Hunter app