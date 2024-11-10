Best bets for every Week 10 NFL game
75 best bets to make from respected handicappers and public betting info from sportsbooks
It’s another big Sunday in the NFL, and we’ve already got one game underway with the New York Giants (-6.5) taking on the Carolina Panthers in Germany.
The betting public is all over the Detroit Lions (-3.5) this week on Sunday Night Football at the Houston Texans, along with the Minnesota Vikings (-7 at Jaguars), Buffalo Bills (-4 at Colts), Atlanta Falcons (-3.5 at Saints) and Philadelphia Eagles (-7 at Cowboys). Just be careful, as those are all road favorites. The Lions are an incredible 40-15 against the spread in their past 55 games, but that spread was Texans -1 when it opened in the offseason.
Here are a few sharp Week 10 plays from Joe Brennan, the executive chariman at Prime Sports (a sportsbook that tends to cater to sharper bettors):
➡️Colts +4
➡️Commanders -2.5
➡️NY Jets -1.5
➡️LA Chargers -7
➡️Dolphins-Rams OVER 50
Below, I’ve aggregated 75 best bets for Week 10 NFL games from respected handicappers for you, along with public betting info from BetMGM and DraftKings. I’ll update this file throughout the day and will send along more sharp wagers in the paid subscriber chat.
Have a great Sunday and good luck with your wagers!
Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber
BetMGM Week 10 NFL public betting info
Most bet teams (total bets)
Lions -3.5
Bills -4
Vikings -7
Most bet teams (total $$)
Lions -3.5
49ers -6.5
Bills -4