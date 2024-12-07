Championship Saturday is here in college football and I’ve got you covered with best bets, information from sportsbooks and sharp plays below.

The game that stood out to me earlier this week was Oregon being only a 3.5-point favorite against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game — and the line has stayed there all week, despite the public being all over Oregon.

“Good two-way action at -3.5,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, told on Saturday morning. “The Penn State money has been steady here, as expected, but we are still taking money on Oregon as well.”

Oregon -3.5 is the most-bet side both total wagers at BetMGM, DraftKings and ESPN BET, along with the most dollars wagered at multiple sportsbooks. A whopping 81% of bets and 80% of the money is on the Ducks to cover at DraftKings.

“Steady action on Oregon -3.5,” Seamus Magee, a BetMGM trader, texted this morning. “Right now, we’re rooting for Penn State.”

Gable also told me that he received sharp action on the Clemson-SMU first-half OVER 27 points (and the Montana-South Dakota State UNDER 46.5 for those playing the FCS playoff games). Jeff Sherman, VP of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told me they took a sharp bet on Iowa State +2.

Below I’ve aggregated 65 best bets on the weekend’s CFB games from respected handicappers from a variety of sources. There’s definitely some agreement on games, and plenty of disagreement on what should be a great day of college football.

If you’ve been enjoying my content, be sure to consider becoming a paid subscriber! You’ll also get access to the paid subscriber chat, where I post additional betting information and sharp plays from my conversations with bookmakers.

Enjoy your Saturday!

Week 15 college football public betting info

DraftKings

Betting splits:

71% of bets, 72% of $$ on Arizona State -1

69% of 🎟️, 81% of 💰 on Miami (OH) -2.5

56% of 🎟️, 68% of 💵 on Texas -2.5

52% of 🎟️, 64% of 💰 on Louisiana -5.5

60% of 🎟️, 68% of 💵 on SMU -2.5

80% of 🎟️, 81% of 💵 on Oregon -3.5

BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

Penn State-Oregon Iowa State-Arizona State Georgia-Texas

Most bet teams (tickets)

Oregon -3.5 Arizona State -1.5 Texas -3

Most bet teams (handle)

Oregon -3.5 Arizona State -1.5 Texas -3

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Georgia +120 Iowa State +110 Clemson +115

ESPN BET

Iowa State-Arizona State

72.6% of bets and 88.3% of handle are on Arizona State (-1.5, opened –1.5)

69.6% of bets and 78.2% of handle are on Arizona State ML (-120)

79.4% of bets and 71.5% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 50.5)

Georgia-Texas

62.1% of bets and 74.3% of handle are on Texas (-2.5, opened EVEN)

57.8% of bets and 58.8% of handle are on Texas ML (-145)

73.2% of bets and 71.2% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 50.5)

Penn State-Oregon

82.6% of bets and 87.1% of handle are on Oregon (-3.5, opened –3)

79.8% of bets and 81% of handle are on Oregon ML (-175)

74.2% of bets and 58.3% of handle are on OVER (50.5, opened 50.5)

Clemson-SMU

58.7% of bets and 64.1% of handle are on SMU (-2.5, opened 2)

65.1% of bets and 61.9% of handle are on SMU ML (-135)

68.9% of bets and 75.7% of handle are on OVER (55.5, opened 53.5)

College Football Best Bets

Ohio at Miami (OH) (-2.5, 44)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN