We’ve got two NFL games to keep us warm on a cold Saturday in January here on the East Coast. In the first one, the Baltimore Ravens are massive 20-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns, the largest spread in an NFL game all season. It’s also the largest underdog the Browns have been since 1975, when they were +21.5 against the Oakland Raiders (and lost by 21). Respected money was on the Bengals at lower numbers like -17.5 to push this up. Bailey Zappe will be your starting QB for the Browns.

The second — far more interesting — game is the Cincinnati Bengals as a short 2.5-point road favorite at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sharp money showed up on the Bengals at -1.5 at some books to push this number to -2.5, and it’s now -2.5 at most books. The betting public loves the Bengals to cover (over 75% of bets and total dollars wagered on Cincinnati at multiple books) and Cincinnati needs to win the game to keep its playoff hopes alive. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 26-10-2 ATS as an underdog in divisional matchups.

Below, I’ve aggregated 20 best bets from respected handicappers for today’s two NFL games, along with public betting info from DraftKings, BetMGM and ESPN BET. As always, I’ll add more info as I get it in the paid chat throughout the day.

Good luck with your wagers!

BetMGM Week 18 NFL public betting info

Most bet Ravens-Browns player props (tickets):

1. Jerry Jeudy over 54.5 receiving yards

2. Derrick Henry over 92.5 rushing yards

3. Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing TD

4. Lamar Jackson over 206.5 passing yards

5. Mark Andrews over 33.5 receiving yards

ESPN BET

Browns at Ravens

54.9% of bets and 47.5% of handle are on Browns (+20, opened +18.5)

91.4% of bets and 93% of handle are on Ravens ML (-3000)

34.5% of bets and 58.4% of handle are on UNDER (41.5, opened 42.5)

Bengals at Steelers

65.1% of bets and 60.1% of handle are on Bengals (-2.5, opened –2.5)

72% of bets and 73.9% of handle are on Bengals ML (-135)

32.2% of bets and 58.9% of handle are on UNDER (48.5, opened 47.5)

DraftKings

Week 18 NFL best bets

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-20, 41.5)

Ravens 1H -10.5 — Douglas Farmer, Covers

Browns-Ravens UNDER 42 — Chris Farley, pro bettor

Zay Flowers OVER 57.5 receiving yards — Matt Russell, THE WINDOW Substack