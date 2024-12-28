It’s a Saturday full of college football and NFL betting action, with a combined 11 games on the slate for your viewing enjoyment. My one piece of advice for today: You don’t need to wager on every game. Or even any of them, in fact, if you feel you don’t have an edge.

It’s been a long football season, and if you’re profitable to this point it’s likely because of good handicapping, some luck and discipline. Don’t squander that bankroll wagering on the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl because you’re on your couch with the TV turned to a game in which you can’t name a player.

Remember as well that bowl games are difficult to handicap because of the transfer window, new head coaches and motivation, among other factors. Just last night we saw Syracuse (-18.5) lose a late cover by giving up a TD with 9 seconds left to Washington State and Texas A&M (-3.5) blow a 24-7 lead in the third quarter to lose outright 35-31 to USC.

UConn +2.5 — Matt Russell, THE WINDOW Substack

UConn +2.5 — Collin Wilson, Action

UConn ML +120 — Douglas Farmer, Covers