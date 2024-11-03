80 Week 9 NFL best bets from sharp handicappers
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and sharp plays from sportsbooks
Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and there are a few games that are shaping up to be big decisions for sportsbooks. The biggest is the Washington Commanders (-4) at the New York Giants. Coming off Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary and given how explosive the Commanders’ offense has looked compared to the stuck-in-molasses attack from the Giants, it’s easy to see why the public like the road favorite. Over 85% of the bets and 80% of the total dollars wagered at DraftKings are on Washington to cover, and Commanders -4 is the most-bet game by both tickets and money at BetMGM sportsbooks.
The public also loves the high-flying Detroit Lions (-2.5/-3) at the Green Bay Packers, even though it appears Jordan Love will start. The Lions are the second-most bet game by both tickets and dollars wagered at BetMGM, and the second-most lopsided game by total bets at DraftKings, with 77% of the wagers on Detroit (and 68% of the money).
Below, I've aggregated 80 Week 8 NFL best bets from respected handicappers and public betting info from BetMGM and ESPN BET.
Have a great Sunday!
BetMGM Week 9 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (total bets)
Commanders-Giants
Lions-Packers
Dolphins-Bills
Most bet teams (total bets)
Commanders -4
Lions -2.5
Bills -6
Most bet games (total $$)
Commanders -4
Lions -2.5
Bills -6
Most bet Overs (tickets)
Lions-Packers 47.5
Cowboys-Falcons 52
Commanders-Giants 44.5
Most bet Unders (tickets)
Chargers-Browns 42.5
Patriots-Titans 38.5
Raiders-Bengals 45.5
Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)
Broncos +375
Patriots +135
Cowboys +140
Most bet player props (tickets)
De’Von Achane over 37.5 receiving yards (-130)
Malik Nabers over 69.5 receiving yards (-145)
A.J. Brown over 80.5 receiving yards (-115)
Nick Chubb over 50.5 rushing yards (-140)
Josh Downs over 62.5 receiving yards (-135)
Most bet first TD scorers (tickets)
David Montgomery (DET) +525
Derrick Henry (BAL) +300
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) +450
Brian Robinson Jr (WAS) +650
James Cook (BUF) +500
Most bet anytime TD scorers (tickets)
David Montgomery (DET) -140
Chase Brown (CIN) -125
Brian Robinson Jr (WAS) +110
AJ Barner (SEA) +500
Taysom Hill (NO) +185
DraftKings
ESPN BET
Raiders @ Bengals
61.8% of bets and 60% of handle are on Bengals (-7, opened –7.5)
56.8% of bets and 76.3% of handle are on Bengals ML (-360)
53% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 45.5)
Commanders @ Giants
84.5% of bets and 76.4% of handle are on Commanders (-4.5, opened –3.5)
80.4% of bets and 94% of handle are on Commanders ML (-210)
59.3% of bets and 53.8% of handle are on UNDER (44.5, opened 43.5)
Cowboys @ Falcons
55% of bets and 76.7% of handle are on Cowboys (+3.5, opened +2.5)
37.1% of bets and 57% of handle are on Falcons ML (-175)
68% of bets and 52.5% of handle are on OVER (52.5, opened 48.5)
Broncos @ Ravens
75% of bets and 56.2% of handle are on Broncos (+9, opened +9)
28.4% of bets and 55.3% of handle are on Ravens ML (-425)
69.1% of bets and 86.2% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 44.5)
Patriots @ Titans
28.8% of bets and 51.7% of handle are on Titans (-3, opened –3.5)
88% of bets and 89.6% of handle are on Pats ML (+145)
60.1% of bets and 56.1% of handle are on UNDER (38.5, opened 38.5)
Dolphins @ Bills
16.9% of bets and 58% of handle are on Dolphins (+6.5, opened +6)
72.3% of bets and 93.3% of handle are on Bills ML (-275)
75.4% of bets and 72.3% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 48.5)
Saints @ Panthers
63.4% of bets and 56.2% of handle are on Saints (-7.5, opened –6.5)
48.7% of bets and 74.2% of handle are on Saints ML (-340)
53.3% of bets and 73.7% of handle are on UNDER (43.5, opened 44.5)
Chargers @ Browns
43.3% of bets and 61% of handle are on Browns (+1, opened +2.5)
42.4% of bets and 56.1% of handle are on Chargers ML (-120)
51% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 39.5)
Jaguars @ Eagles
61.8% of bets and 60% of handle are on Eagles (-7.5, opened –7)
56.8% of bets and 76.3% of handle are on Eagles ML (-340)
53% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 47.5)
Bears @ Cardinals
61.5% of bets and 83.7% of handle are on Bears (+2, opened +1)
73.7% of bets and 62.4% of handle are on Bears ML (+110)
65% of bets and 73.9% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 44.5)
Lions @ Packers
68% of bets and 60% of handle are on Lions (-2.5, opened –3.5)
56.1% of bets and 65.2% of handle are on Lions ML (-140)
34.6% of bets and 65% of handle are on UNDER (48.5, opened 48.5)
Rams @ Seahawks
74.7% of bets and 72.6% of handle are on Rams (-2, opened +1)
64.5% of bets and 80.1% of handle are on Rams ML (-125)
51.2% of bets and 60.9% of handle are on UNDER (47.5, opened 47.5)
Colts @ Vikings
44.6% of bets and 55.6% of handle are on Colts (+5.5, opened +7)
50.7% of bets and 54.9% of handle are on Vikings ML (-240)
74.5% of bets and 81.7% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 46.5)
Buccaneers @ Chiefs – Monday Night Football
37.1% of bets and 63.4% of handle are on Chiefs (-9, opened –8.5)
53.1% of bets and 84% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-500)
73.9% of bets and 87.3% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 44.5)
Week 9 NFL best bets from handicappers
Early games
Browns +2 — Matt Brown, VSiN
Browns +2 — Matt Youmans, VSiN
Browns +1.5 — Chris Raybon, Action
Chargers-Browns OVER 42.5 — Adam Chernoff, Right Angle Sports