Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and there are a few games that are shaping up to be big decisions for sportsbooks. The biggest is the Washington Commanders (-4) at the New York Giants. Coming off Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary and given how explosive the Commanders’ offense has looked compared to the stuck-in-molasses attack from the Giants, it’s easy to see why the public like the road favorite. Over 85% of the bets and 80% of the total dollars wagered at DraftKings are on Washington to cover, and Commanders -4 is the most-bet game by both tickets and money at BetMGM sportsbooks.

The public also loves the high-flying Detroit Lions (-2.5/-3) at the Green Bay Packers, even though it appears Jordan Love will start. The Lions are the second-most bet game by both tickets and dollars wagered at BetMGM, and the second-most lopsided game by total bets at DraftKings, with 77% of the wagers on Detroit (and 68% of the money).

Below, I’ve aggregated 80 Week 8 NFL best bets from respected handicappers and public betting info from BetMGM and ESPN BET. I also give more sharp plays from my conversations with oddsmakers in my paid chat, so subscribe today!

BetMGM Week 9 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total bets)

Commanders-Giants Lions-Packers Dolphins-Bills

Most bet teams (total bets)

Commanders -4 Lions -2.5 Bills -6

Most bet games (total $$)

Commanders -4 Lions -2.5 Bills -6

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Lions-Packers 47.5 Cowboys-Falcons 52 Commanders-Giants 44.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Chargers-Browns 42.5 Patriots-Titans 38.5 Raiders-Bengals 45.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Broncos +375 Patriots +135 Cowboys +140

Most bet player props (tickets)

De’Von Achane over 37.5 receiving yards (-130) Malik Nabers over 69.5 receiving yards (-145) A.J. Brown over 80.5 receiving yards (-115) Nick Chubb over 50.5 rushing yards (-140) Josh Downs over 62.5 receiving yards (-135)

Most bet first TD scorers (tickets)

David Montgomery (DET) +525 Derrick Henry (BAL) +300 Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) +450 Brian Robinson Jr (WAS) +650 James Cook (BUF) +500

Most bet anytime TD scorers (tickets)

David Montgomery (DET) -140 Chase Brown (CIN) -125 Brian Robinson Jr (WAS) +110 AJ Barner (SEA) +500 Taysom Hill (NO) +185

DraftKings

ESPN BET

Raiders @ Bengals

61.8% of bets and 60% of handle are on Bengals (-7, opened –7.5)

56.8% of bets and 76.3% of handle are on Bengals ML (-360)

53% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 45.5)

Commanders @ Giants

84.5% of bets and 76.4% of handle are on Commanders (-4.5, opened –3.5)

80.4% of bets and 94% of handle are on Commanders ML (-210)

59.3% of bets and 53.8% of handle are on UNDER (44.5, opened 43.5)

Cowboys @ Falcons

55% of bets and 76.7% of handle are on Cowboys (+3.5, opened +2.5)

37.1% of bets and 57% of handle are on Falcons ML (-175)

68% of bets and 52.5% of handle are on OVER (52.5, opened 48.5)

Broncos @ Ravens

75% of bets and 56.2% of handle are on Broncos (+9, opened +9)

28.4% of bets and 55.3% of handle are on Ravens ML (-425)

69.1% of bets and 86.2% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 44.5)

Patriots @ Titans

28.8% of bets and 51.7% of handle are on Titans (-3, opened –3.5)

88% of bets and 89.6% of handle are on Pats ML (+145)

60.1% of bets and 56.1% of handle are on UNDER (38.5, opened 38.5)

Dolphins @ Bills

16.9% of bets and 58% of handle are on Dolphins (+6.5, opened +6)

72.3% of bets and 93.3% of handle are on Bills ML (-275)

75.4% of bets and 72.3% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 48.5)

Saints @ Panthers

63.4% of bets and 56.2% of handle are on Saints (-7.5, opened –6.5)

48.7% of bets and 74.2% of handle are on Saints ML (-340)

53.3% of bets and 73.7% of handle are on UNDER (43.5, opened 44.5)

Chargers @ Browns

43.3% of bets and 61% of handle are on Browns (+1, opened +2.5)

42.4% of bets and 56.1% of handle are on Chargers ML (-120)

51% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (42.5, opened 39.5)

Jaguars @ Eagles

61.8% of bets and 60% of handle are on Eagles (-7.5, opened –7)

56.8% of bets and 76.3% of handle are on Eagles ML (-340)

53% of bets and 56.4% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 47.5)

Bears @ Cardinals

61.5% of bets and 83.7% of handle are on Bears (+2, opened +1)

73.7% of bets and 62.4% of handle are on Bears ML (+110)

65% of bets and 73.9% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 44.5)

Lions @ Packers

68% of bets and 60% of handle are on Lions (-2.5, opened –3.5)

56.1% of bets and 65.2% of handle are on Lions ML (-140)

34.6% of bets and 65% of handle are on UNDER (48.5, opened 48.5)

Rams @ Seahawks

74.7% of bets and 72.6% of handle are on Rams (-2, opened +1)

64.5% of bets and 80.1% of handle are on Rams ML (-125)

51.2% of bets and 60.9% of handle are on UNDER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Colts @ Vikings

44.6% of bets and 55.6% of handle are on Colts (+5.5, opened +7)

50.7% of bets and 54.9% of handle are on Vikings ML (-240)

74.5% of bets and 81.7% of handle are on OVER (46.5, opened 46.5)

Buccaneers @ Chiefs – Monday Night Football

37.1% of bets and 63.4% of handle are on Chiefs (-9, opened –8.5)

53.1% of bets and 84% of handle are on Chiefs ML (-500)

73.9% of bets and 87.3% of handle are on OVER (45.5, opened 44.5)

Week 9 NFL best bets from handicappers

Early games

Browns +2 — Matt Brown, VSiN

Browns +2 — Matt Youmans, VSiN

Browns +1.5 — Chris Raybon, Action

Chargers-Browns OVER 42.5 — Adam Chernoff, Right Angle Sports