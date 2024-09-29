80 Week 4 NFL best bets from sharp bettors
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and info from sportsbooks
Week 4 of the NFL season is here, although it’s going to be tough to top the Alabama-Georgia game we witnessed last night.
The betting public loves the Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at the Indianapolis Colts today and the Minnesota Vikings catching 2.5 or 3 points at the Green Bay Packers in Jordan Love’s return. The Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) at Carolina Panthers is another popular play, as it’s the most lopsided game in terms of ticket count at BetMGM.
Here are three sharp Week 4 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:
Jaguars +6.5
Panthers +4.5
Dolphins PK
Below, I’ve compiled over 80 Week 4 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.
I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.
Have a great Week 4!
BetMGM Week 4 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (by total bets)
Steelers-Colts
Bengals-Panthers
Vikings-Packers
Most bet teams (by total bets)
Steelers -2
Bengals -4.5
Rams +3
Most bet teams (by total dollars wagered)
Vikings +3
Steelers -2
Bengals -4.5
Most-bet underdogs to win on ML
Vikings +130
Saints +120
Bills +120
Most bet Overs (tickets)
Commanders-Cardinals 49
Seahawks-Lions 46.5
Vikings-Packers 44.5
Most bet Unders (tickets)
Saints-Falcons 41
Steelers-Colts 40
Titans-Dolphins 37
Most bet first touchdown scorers (tickets)
Breece Hall (NYJ) +360
Saquon Barkley (PHI) +450
Alvin Kamara (NO) +450
Kyren Williams (LAR) +350
Aaron Jones (MIN) +750
Most bet anytime touchdown scorers (tickets)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) +100
Aaron Jones (MIN) +120
Breece Hall (NYJ) -165
Saquon Barkley (PHI) -150
Kyren Williams (LAR) -145
Most bet player props (tickets)
Nico Collins over 78.5 receiving yards (-140)
George Pickens over 50.5 receiving yards (-140)
Marvin Harrison Jr. over 70.5 receiving yards (-130)
Aaron Jones over 57.5 rushing yards (-130)
Justice Hill over 12.5 receiving yards (-145)
DraftKings Week 4 NFL public betting info
Week 4 NFL best bets
Early games
Vikings +3 — Jason Logan, Covers
Packers-Vikings UNDER 43.5 — Tyler Shoemaker, VSiN
QB Jordan Love OVER 22.5 completions (+105) — Ben Solak, ESPN