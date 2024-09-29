Week 4 of the NFL season is here, although it’s going to be tough to top the Alabama-Georgia game we witnessed last night.

The betting public loves the Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at the Indianapolis Colts today and the Minnesota Vikings catching 2.5 or 3 points at the Green Bay Packers in Jordan Love’s return. The Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) at Carolina Panthers is another popular play, as it’s the most lopsided game in terms of ticket count at BetMGM.

Here are three sharp Week 4 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:

Jaguars +6.5

Panthers +4.5

Dolphins PK

Below, I’ve compiled over 80 Week 4 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.

I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.

Have a great Week 4!

BetMGM Week 4 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (by total bets)

Steelers-Colts Bengals-Panthers Vikings-Packers

Most bet teams (by total bets)

Steelers -2 Bengals -4.5 Rams +3

Most bet teams (by total dollars wagered)

Vikings +3 Steelers -2 Bengals -4.5

Most-bet underdogs to win on ML

Vikings +130 Saints +120 Bills +120

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Commanders-Cardinals 49 Seahawks-Lions 46.5 Vikings-Packers 44.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Saints-Falcons 41 Steelers-Colts 40 Titans-Dolphins 37

Most bet first touchdown scorers (tickets)

Breece Hall (NYJ) +360 Saquon Barkley (PHI) +450 Alvin Kamara (NO) +450 Kyren Williams (LAR) +350 Aaron Jones (MIN) +750

Most bet anytime touchdown scorers (tickets)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) +100 Aaron Jones (MIN) +120 Breece Hall (NYJ) -165 Saquon Barkley (PHI) -150 Kyren Williams (LAR) -145

Most bet player props (tickets)

Nico Collins over 78.5 receiving yards (-140) George Pickens over 50.5 receiving yards (-140) Marvin Harrison Jr. over 70.5 receiving yards (-130) Aaron Jones over 57.5 rushing yards (-130) Justice Hill over 12.5 receiving yards (-145)

DraftKings Week 4 NFL public betting info

Week 4 NFL best bets

Early games

Vikings +3 — Jason Logan, Covers

Packers-Vikings UNDER 43.5 — Tyler Shoemaker, VSiN

QB Jordan Love OVER 22.5 completions (+105) — Ben Solak, ESPN