It’s another big NFL Sunday with a Week 13 slate of games filled with more road favorites (currently five games have a road favorite). The betting public loves the Buffalo Bills (80% of bets, 89% of money at DraftKings) as 6-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. A lot of sharp handicappers took the 49ers +7 earlier when it was available, though. Be sure to keep track of the weather in that one, as there has been plenty of snow in Buffalo.

“A majority of bets are on the favorite to cover in nine of 11 games on Sunday,” Christian Cipollini, BetMGM trading manager at BetMGM, said in a release. “Underdogs covering would be good for the sportsbook. The 49ers are the biggest need with bettors backing the Bills on Sunday Night Football.”

Here are a few sharp plays at Prime Sports, courtesy of Joe Brennan:

➡️Commanders -6

➡️NY Jets PK

➡️Ravens -2.5

➡️49ers-Bills OVER 44

And three notable six-figure wagers at different sportsbooks:

$110,000 on Chargers -1 at Caesars Sportsbook

$110,000 on Bills -6 at Caesars

$100,000 on Eagles ML +120 at BetMGM

Below, I’ve aggregated 75 Week 13 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, grouped by game and start time, along with public betting info from several sportsbooks. I’m also releasing more sharp plays from oddsmakers in my paid Substack chat as they come in this morning. I’ve made that thread free for today so non-subscribers can see what they’re missing.

Good luck today!

BetMGM Week 13 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (tickets)

Steelers-Bengals 49ers-Bills Cardinals-Vikings

Most bet teams (tickets)

Bills -6 Steelers +3 Texans -3.5

Most bet teams (handle)

Bills -6 Bengals -3 Vikings -3.5

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Titans-Commanders 44.5 Buccaneers-Panthers 46.5 Texans-Jaguars 44

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Steelers-Bengals 46.5 49ers-Bills 44.5 Chargers-Falcons 48

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Steelers +130 Eagles +125 Falcons +100

Most bet players to score a touchdown (tickets)

Josh Allen +100 Justin Jefferson +100 Bucky Irving +100 Ja’Marr Chase -130 Marvin Harrison Jr. +200

Most bet player props (tickets)

Puka Nacua over 80.5 receiving yards (-130) Tony Pollard over 66.5 rushing yards (-115) Saquon Barkley over 88.5 receiving yards (-115) Bucky Irving over 59.5 rushing yards (-110) Justin Jefferson over 82.5 receiving yards (-115)

DraftKings

ESPN BET

Chargers @ Falcons

70.2% of bets and 59% of handle are on Chargers (-1, opened –1.5)

53.3% of bets and 78.4% of handle are on Falcons ML (EVEN)

74.8% of bets and 82.9% of handle are on OVER (47.5, opened 47.5)

Steelers @ Bengals

64% of bets and 50.3% of handle are on Steelers (+3, opened +2.5)

80.4% of bets and 51.9% of handle are on Steelers ML (+140)

57.1% of bets and 67.8% of handle are on UNDER (46.5, opened 46.5)

Cardinals @ Vikings

68% of bets and 72.9% of handle are on Vikings (-3.5, opened –4.5)

61.2% of bets and 71.3% of handle are on Vikings ML (-175)

79.8% of bets and 95.5% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 46.5)

Seahawks @ Jets

80.1% of bets and 63.5% of handle are on Seahawks (+1, opened –1.5)

82% of bets and 81.6% of handle are on Seahawks ML (-110)

72.7% of bets and 79% of handle are on UNDER (41.5, opened 41.5) Thanks for reading Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Texans @ Jaguars

86% of bets and 84.6% of handle are on Texans (-3.5, opened –6.5)

82.1% of bets and 94.1% of handle are on Texans ML (-190)

40.4% of bets and 57.2% of handle are on UNDER (44.5, opened 42.5)

Titans @ Commanders

43% of bets and 50.3% of handle are on Titans (+6, opened +6.5)

63.9% of bets and 59.6% of handle are on Commanders ML (-250)

68.7% of bets and 61.4% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 44.5)

Colts @ Patriots

75.5% of bets and 75.4% of handle are on Colts (-2.5, opened –2.5)

48.1% of bets and 61.4% of handle are on Colts ML (-135)

54.3% of bets and 80.9% of handle are on UNDER (42.5, opened 42.5)

Buccaneers @ Panthers

70.9% of bets and 80% of handle are on Buccaneers (-6.5, opened –6.5)

62% of bets and 68.6% of handle are on Buccaneers ML (-280)

43.5% of bets and 65.4% of handle are on UNDER (46.5, opened 46.5)

Rams @ Saints

80.3% of bets and 77.8% of handle are on Rams (-2.5, opened –2.5)

58.7% of bets and 68.9% of handle are on Rams ML (-145)

67.1% of bets and 65.6% of handle are on OVER (49.5, opened 46.5)

Eagles @ Ravens

60.1% of bets and 57.4% of handle are on Eagles (+3, opened +2.5)

84.7% of bets and 76.9% of handle are on Eagles ML (+125)

56.7% of bets and 67.3% of handle are on UNDER (50.5, opened 50.5)

49ers @ Bills

76.3% of bets and 58.5% of bets and on Bills (-6, opened –6.5)

60.5% of bets and 61.8% of handle are on Bills ML (-270)

26.2% of bets and 53.5% of handle are on OVER (44.5, opened 45.5)

Browns @ Broncos

77.5% of bets and 75.7% of handle are on Broncos (-6, opened –5.5)

46.4% of bets and 54.6% of handle are on Browns ML (+220)

55.5% of bets and 54.5% of handle are on OVER (41.5, opened 41.5)

100 Week 13 NFL best bets from handicappers on every game

Early games

Cardinals +3.5 — Adam Chernoff, Right Angle Sports

Cardinals +3.5 — Gill Alexander, VSiN

Cardinals +3.5 — Randy McKay, pro bettor

Cardinals +3.5 — Steve Fezzik, pro bettor

Cardinals +3.5 — Chris Macero, pro bettor

Cardinals +3.5 — Paul Bovi, pro bettor

Cardinals +4 — Jason Logan, Covers

Cardinals +4 — Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports

Vikings-Cardinals OVER 45 — Andy Molitor, Deep Dive podcast