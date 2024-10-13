Week 6 of the NFL season is here, although it’s going to be tough to top the day of college football yesterday, capped by Oregon-Ohio State.

The betting public loves the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at the Las Vegas Raiders today and the Atlanta Falcons (-6) heading to Carolina to take on the woeful Panthers. The public is also backing the Detroit Lions (-3.5) in a big game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are four sharp Week 6 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:

Ravens -6.5

Titans -2.5

Lions -3

NY Jets +2.5 on Monday Night Football

Below, I’ve compiled over 60 Week 6 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.

I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.

Have a great Week 6!

BetMGM Week 6 NFL public betting info

Most bet teams (by total bets)

Lions -3 Commanders +6.5 Texans -6.5

Most bet teams (by total $$)

Lions -3 Buccaneers -3.5 Texans -6.5

Most bet underdogs to win on ML

Commanders +240 Broncos +130 Cardinals +200

DraftKings

Week 6 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)

84% of 🎟️ on Steelers -3

84% on Falcons -6

80% on Texans -6.5

77% on Bengals -3.5

75% on Bills -2

73% on Bucs -3.5

69% on Commanders +6.5

68% on Colts +3

67% on Bears +1.5

67% on Lions -3.5

Other sharp plays from sportsbooks

Joe Brennan, Prime Sports

Smart money is on:

Bears +1

Titans -2.5

Falcons-Panthers UNDER 47

Book’s biggest needs: