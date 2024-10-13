75 Week 6 NFL best bets to make
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and info from sportsbooks
Week 6 of the NFL season is here, although it’s going to be tough to top the day of college football yesterday, capped by Oregon-Ohio State.
The betting public loves the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at the Las Vegas Raiders today and the Atlanta Falcons (-6) heading to Carolina to take on the woeful Panthers. The public is also backing the Detroit Lions (-3.5) in a big game at the Dallas Cowboys.
Here are four sharp Week 6 NFL plays that came in at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week, according to Jeff Sherman, VP of risk:
Ravens -6.5
Titans -2.5
Lions -3
NY Jets +2.5 on Monday Night Football
Below, I’ve compiled over 60 Week 6 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM.
I’ll update this page as the day goes on with more wagers and info from oddsmakers.
Have a great Week 6!
BetMGM Week 6 NFL public betting info
Most bet teams (by total bets)
Lions -3
Commanders +6.5
Texans -6.5
Most bet teams (by total $$)
Lions -3
Buccaneers -3.5
Texans -6.5
Most bet underdogs to win on ML
Commanders +240
Broncos +130
Cardinals +200
DraftKings
Week 6 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)
84% of 🎟️ on Steelers -3
84% on Falcons -6
80% on Texans -6.5
77% on Bengals -3.5
75% on Bills -2
73% on Bucs -3.5
69% on Commanders +6.5
68% on Colts +3
67% on Bears +1.5
67% on Lions -3.5
Other sharp plays from sportsbooks
Joe Brennan, Prime Sports
Smart money is on:
Bears +1
Titans -2.5
Falcons-Panthers UNDER 47
Book’s biggest needs: