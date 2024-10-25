Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and without any bye weeks there is plenty of action coming on Sunday.

There are some bigger spreads than we’ve seen this NFL season this week, as a lot of stronger teams are at home and hosting weaker teams. There eight games currently at DraftKings in which over 75% of the bets are on the favorite, including 87% on the Detroit Lions to cover as 11.5-point home favorites against the Tennessee Titans.

Below, I’ve aggregated 30 early Week 8 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you, along with two write-ups on games from Mike Randle of FTN Network and public betting info from DraftKings, BetRivers and BetMGM. I’ll have much more information from oddsmakers in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.

BetMGM Week 8 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total bets)

Packers -4 Ravens -8.5 Lions -11.5

Most bet teams (by total $$)

Jaguars +4 Bears -3 Ravens -8.5

DraftKings

Week 8 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)

88% of bets on Packers -4

87% on Lions -11.5

85% on Steelers -6

83% on Ravens -8

78% on Texans -5

78% on Chiefs -9.5

78% on Broncos -10.5

76% on Bills -3

73% on NY Jets -7

BetRivers

Most wagered-on plays by largest % of Week 8 NFL handle:

1. Broncos ML vs. CAR — 5.6%

2. Chiefs ML at LV — 5.4%

3. Jets -7 at NE — 5.3%

4. Lions ML vs. TEN — 5.2%

5. Ravens -8 at CLE — 5.0%



Most popular plays by largest % of Week 8 NFL tickets:

1. Lions ML vs. TEN — 5.0%

2. Texans ML vs. IND — 4.5%

3. Chiefs ML at LV — 4.2%

4. Ravens ML at CLE — 4.1%

5. Packers ML at JAX — 4.0%



Strongest public spread plays by largest % of game spread money:

1. Jets -7 at NE -- 93.7%

2. Broncos -10.5 vs. CAR -- 90.7%

3. Bills -3 at SEA -- 88.7%

4. Lions -11.5 vs. TEN -- 87.0%

5. Falcons -2.5 at TB -- 85.0%



Strongest public spread plays by largest % of game spread tickets:

1. Lions -11.5 vs. TEN -- 87.5%

2. Steelers -6 vs. NYG -- 87.0%

3. Packers -4 at JAX -- 84.9%

4. Ravens -8 at CLE -- 81.9%

5. Broncos -10.5 vs. CAR -- 81.9%

Week 8 bets to make from FTN

Two write-ups from Mike Randle, chief content officer at FTN Network:

Seattle +3 (vs. Buffalo)

It’s always nice to see our FTN NFL Betting Model providing an edge in a game I identified early in the week. Seattle finally saw health for some of their players and earned an impressive 34-14 road win at Atlanta. The potential absence of starting wide receiver DK Metcalf is concerning, but the Seahawks have more than enough offensive weapons to beat the Bills as a home underdog.

Buffalo sits at 5-2 overall but has been much more vulnerable on the road. The Bills lost big at Baltimore, lost at Houston and beat a struggling Jets team by just three points. Josh Allen has been perfect this season, posting 12 touchdowns with no interceptions. Per FTN StatsHub, Allen has six turnover-worthy throws, but opposing defenses have not taken advantage. His 3.2% turnover-worthy throw rate is higher than Aaron Rodgers (2.3%), yet Rodgers has seven interceptions.

On defense, the Bills can be exposed on the ground. Buffalo allows 132.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 20th overall. In their four road games, the Bills are being gashed for 156.9 rushing yards per game, third worst in the league. I expect Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to find success on the ground, opening up quarterback Geno Smith to attack through the air with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant. If Metcalf somehow plays, it’s a bonus — but I’m backing the Seahawks, regardless.

Washington +2.5 (vs. Chicago)

I have my doubts that Chicago should now be favored, on the road, against a 5-2 Washington team. The Bears’ offense is still adjusting to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has bolstered his slow start with favorable matchups against the Panthers and Jaguars (in London). Both of those teams rank among the bottom 10 in pressure rate per FTN StatsHub. Washington’s roster may not have the top talent of other teams, but head coach Dan Quinn has again put his imprints on the defense. The Commanders rank top 10 in total sacks (19) and sixth overall in sack rate (8.6%). The Bears run defense has struggled, ranking just 24th in DVOA, which is bad news against the strong Washington rushing attack of Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler.

This line has moved too much because of the potential absence of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Backup Marcus Mariota is also mobile, and ran the offense well after replacing Daniels in last week’s win over the Panthers. Look for the Commanders to get pressure on Williams, forcing turnovers and exposing this inexperienced Chicago offense. The wrong team is favored.

Aggregated Week 8 NFL best bets from handicappers

Early games

Jets-Patriots OVER 41.5 — Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com

Jets-Patriots OVER 40.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN