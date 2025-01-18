The best weekend of the NFL season is upon us, with two great games to watch and bet on today.

The Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5 vs. Houston Texans) haven’t done well with large spreads this season, going 0-6-1 ATS in games in which they’ve been favored by at least six points. However, the Chiefs have won all seven of those games.

“We opened Chiefs -8 and are now sitting at -8.5, “ Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, told me. “More money on the Chiefs right now, but can’t say it’s a big decision right now. Obviously they’re being put in a ton of teasers, but outside of that it’s been pretty light action on this game overall. Total 42.5 down to 42, no real decision on that either.”

In the night game, the Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home favorites against the Washington Commanders, which is by far the biggest playoff favorite the Lions have been in their franchise history.

“Lions opened 8.5, now up to -9.5,” Gable said. “Certainly more Lions money presently, but I don’t see this getting to 10 as we’ll get immediate buyback on the 10. Total of 55.5, which is where we opened it, with more money on the over. Two good offenses, indoors, so we’re seeing some over money but nothing drastic.”

Below, I’ve aggregated 30 best bets from respected handicappers on the two games, along with public betting information and betting splits from DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.

Most bet player props (tickets)

Isiah Pacheco over 42.5 rushing yards (-120) Dalton Schultz over 37.5 receiving yards (-120) Travis Kelce under 5.5 receptions (-105) Travis Kelce over 52.5 receiving yards (-120) Joe Mixon over 55.5 rushing yards (-115)

Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)

Travis Kelce (+150) Nico Collins (+190) Xavier Worthy (+210) John Metchie (+700) Dalton Schultz (+475)

Most bet players to score 1st touchdown (tickets)

Travis Kelce (+750) Isiah Pacheco (+750) Joe Mixon (+700) Nico Collins (+900) Xavier Worthy (+900)

Most bet player props (tickets)

Jahmyr Gibbs longest rush over 18.5 yards (-130) Dyami Brown over 33.5 receiving yards (-120) Austin Ekeler over 25.5 receiving yards (-115) Jameson Williams over 0.5 rushing yards (-120) Terry McLaurin over 69.5 receiving yards (-115)

Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)

Jameson Williams (+110) Terry McLaurin (+130) Amon-Ra St. Brown (-130) Jahmyr Gibbs (-350) Sam LaPorta (+145)

Most bet players to score 1st touchdown (tickets)

Jahmyr Gibbs (+350) David Montgomery (+400) Sam LaPorta (+1000) Amon-Ra St. Brown (+550) Terry McLaurin (+1200)

Best bets for Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round games

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 41.5)

Best bets

Chiefs -8 — Jason Logan, Covers

Chiefs -7.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN

Texans +8.5

As much as Andy Reid’s record off a bye (21-4) is impressive, he is just 8-9 ATS off a bye as head coach of the Chiefs. In a defensive battle, with potential rust with the Chiefs offense, we will take the 8.5 points with the road underdog. We project this game as a Chiefs win, but only 23-19. The 8.5 points equate to a 7.2% edge per the FTN Model. — Mike Randle, FTN

Texans-Chiefs UNDER 41.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN

