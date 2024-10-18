Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and hopefully Sunday’s games will prove to be more interesting than last night’s Broncos-Saints matchup. Hey, at least there was some terrific postseason baseball to watch as well.

If there’s one game the public is loading up on this week, it’s the Washington Commanders (-8) against the Carolina Panthers. A whopping 87% of bets (and 77% of the total dollars wagered) at DraftKings are on the Commanders. The last time the Commanders were that big a favorite was Week 6 of 2017 season when they were 12-point favorites against a C.J. Beathard-led 49ers team and won 26-24.

Below, I’ve compiled 25 early Week 7 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM. I’ll have much more information in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.

Have a great Friday!

BetMGM Week 7 NFL public betting info

Most bet games (total bets)

Lions-Vikings Chiefs-49ers Bengals-Browns

Most bet teams (total bets)

Chiefs +1.5 Lions +1.5 Bengals -5.5

Most bet teams (total $$)

Jaguars -5.5 Dolphins +3 Chiefs +1.5

Most bet Overs (total bets)

Ravens-Buccaneers 49.5 Patriots-Jaguars 42 Panthers-Commanders 51.5

Most bet Unders (total bets)

Lions-Vikings 50.5 Titans-Bills 41 Jets-Steelers 38.5

Most bet underdogs to win (total bets)

Lions +105 Chiefs +100 Patriots +185

DraftKings

Week 7 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)

87% of 🎟️ on Commanders -8

79% on Bengals -5.5

76% on Eagles -3.5

74% on Colts -3

74% on Rams -7

72% on Bills -9.5

70% on Falcons -3

70% on Lions +1.5

Week 7 NFL best bets

Early games

Jaguars-Patriots OVER 41.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN

Evan Engram OVER 4.5 receptions (-135) — Ben Solak

—

Packers -2.5 (vs. Texans) — Matt Youmans, VSiN