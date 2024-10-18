25 early Week 7 NFL best bets to make
Best bets to make from respected handicappers and betting info from sportsbooks
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and hopefully Sunday’s games will prove to be more interesting than last night’s Broncos-Saints matchup. Hey, at least there was some terrific postseason baseball to watch as well.
If there’s one game the public is loading up on this week, it’s the Washington Commanders (-8) against the Carolina Panthers. A whopping 87% of bets (and 77% of the total dollars wagered) at DraftKings are on the Commanders. The last time the Commanders were that big a favorite was Week 6 of 2017 season when they were 12-point favorites against a C.J. Beathard-led 49ers team and won 26-24.
Below, I’ve compiled 25 early Week 7 NFL best bets from respected handicappers for you to peruse, along with public betting info from DraftKings and BetMGM. I’ll have much more information in my usual Sunday morning NFL post.
Have a great Friday!
BetMGM Week 7 NFL public betting info
Most bet games (total bets)
Lions-Vikings
Chiefs-49ers
Bengals-Browns
Most bet teams (total bets)
Chiefs +1.5
Lions +1.5
Bengals -5.5
Most bet teams (total $$)
Jaguars -5.5
Dolphins +3
Chiefs +1.5
Most bet Overs (total bets)
Ravens-Buccaneers 49.5
Patriots-Jaguars 42
Panthers-Commanders 51.5
Most bet Unders (total bets)
Lions-Vikings 50.5
Titans-Bills 41
Jets-Steelers 38.5
Most bet underdogs to win (total bets)
Lions +105
Chiefs +100
Patriots +185
DraftKings
Week 7 NFL lopsided sides (by total bets)
87% of 🎟️ on Commanders -8
79% on Bengals -5.5
76% on Eagles -3.5
74% on Colts -3
74% on Rams -7
72% on Bills -9.5
70% on Falcons -3
70% on Lions +1.5
Week 7 NFL best bets
Early games
Jaguars-Patriots OVER 41.5 — Ben Solak, ESPN
Evan Engram OVER 4.5 receptions (-135) — Ben Solak
—
Packers -2.5 (vs. Texans) — Matt Youmans, VSiN